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Progyny, Inc. to Present at BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference

May 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced that Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, Pete Anevski, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Livingston, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11:20 A.M. Pacific Time / 2:20 P.M. Eastern Time.

A live audiocast and replay will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

Progyny Select supplemental insurance plans are offered through subsidiaries of Progyny Inc. with state licensure to offer supplemental coverage. All insurance policies and plans contain exclusions and limitations for full details on coverage. Please refer to specific plan documents and certificates of coverage.

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Alexis Ford
media@progyny.com


New York Events Women’s health
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