Program Announcement for Annual ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention August 2025

Detailed Program Agenda Released for 2025 Scientific Sessions

KINGWOOD, Texas, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASPC announces details of a full program of events to be held at their annual Congress on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, scheduled for August 1-3, 2025, at the Omni Hotel at the Seaport in Boston, MA.

A new pre-conference course – ASPC Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Training Academy – is being offered to clinicians in training as a one-day comprehensive program designed to provide participants with a thorough introduction to preventive cardiology and will be held on Thu., July 31. This program was offered on an application process earlier this year. Selected applicants will be hosted by the ASPC for the duration of the Congress following the Training Academy. ASPC President, Dr. Michael Shapiro shares "The launch of the ASPC Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Training Academy represents a critical step forward in shaping the next generation of preventive cardiologists. Our goal is to provide trainees with the foundational knowledge, clinical tools, and mentorship they need to deliver evidence-based, patient-centered care. This program embodies the ASPC's unwavering commitment to advancing the science and practice of prevention by investing in future leaders."

The main ASPC 2025 Scientific Sessions program includes diverse content with international experts, honorees in the field of prevention, and a record number of abstracts in the poster hall!

The three ASPC honorees are:

Honorary Fellow Award: Dr. Helen Hobbs , Professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Genetics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

, Professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Genetics at the Nanette Wenger Award: Dr. Harmony Reynolds , Joel E. and Joan L. Smilow Professor of Cardiology, Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine

, Joel E. and Joan L. Smilow Professor of Cardiology, Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Joseph Stokes III , MD Pioneer in Prevention Award: Dr. Roger Blumenthal , Kenneth Jay Pollin Professor of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine .

ASPC is looking forward to honoring these awardees during the opening session of the Congress on Friday, August 1 from 8:00 – 9:05 AM.

The ASPC will collaborate with the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) to discuss Advances in Lipoprotein(a) Management during Session 3 on Friday, Augus 1 from 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM.

Three rousing debates will be featured during Session 5 on Friday, August 1 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM and additional debates will continue on Saturday, August 2 during Session 6 from 9:00 – 10:30 AM:

The Systolic Blood Pressure Goal Should Be <120 mmHg, Not <130 Paul Whelton, MD, MSc vs. Raymond Townsend , MD

Colchicine Should Be Recommended for Secondary Prevention of Coronary Disease Paul Ridker, MD, MPH vs. Sanjit Jolly , MD, MSc

ApoB Measurement Should Replace LDL-Cholesterol Ann Marie Navar, MD, PhD, FASPC vs. Roger Blumenthal , MD, FASPC

Hormone Therapy Should Be Used for Prevention of ASCVD Leslie Cho, MD vs. Martha Gulati , MD, MS, MASPC

Serial Anatomic Imaging is the Best Way to Monitor Response to Therapy for Patients with Atherosclerosis David Maron, MD, FASPC vs. Matthew Budoff , MD, FASPC



Other features of the Annual Congress on CVD Prevention include oral abstract presentations and over 200 abstract posters, expert theaters and symposia presented by industry sponsors, sunrise yoga, and an exhibit hall featuring 25+ preventive cardiology related organizations. Detailed program agenda for the Congress on CVD Prevention is available at www.aspconline.org/2025Congress.

The ASPC's mission is to promote the prevention of cardiovascular disease, advocate for the preservation of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through the education of healthcare clinicians and their patients.

