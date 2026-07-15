PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 4th, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8fznodv2



Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI52750114763b4e46862d9605fe2f2b01







Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com.

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. Each webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The Company manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. In addition to its leadership in BPH treatment, the Company is pursuing clinical research initiatives in prostate cancer utilizing investigational applications of its robotic and AI-enabled technologies. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Managing Director

Gilmartin Group LLC

Marissa@gilmartinir.com