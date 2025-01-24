SUBSCRIBE
Privia Health to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, February 27

January 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that it expects to release financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year periods ended December 31, 2024 before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com. Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET on the same day, Thursday, February 27, to discuss the results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance.

You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. To participate in the live conference call, dial 646-968-2525 (or 888-596-4144 for international callers) and provide Conference ID 5704885.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Contact
Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
IR@priviahealth.com
817.783.4841

