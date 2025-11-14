Prime Therapeutics appoints public affairs veteran Katie Payne as chief external affairs officer

Payne to integrate communications, government affairs and policy efforts at leading purpose-driven, transparent PBM

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) announced the appointment of Katie Payne, a seasoned communications and public affairs leader, as chief external affairs officer, a move that underscores Prime's commitment to advocating for policies and programs that cultivate innovation, transparency, access and affordability in the prescription drug supply chain.

Payne brings deep expertise in health policy, drug pricing and advocacy communications, joining Prime from the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), where she most recently served as chief public affairs officer and head of advocacy for the trade association representing America's pharmacy benefit companies. In this newly established executive role at Prime, Payne will lead the company's integrated external affairs organization, bringing together public affairs, state and federal government affairs, policy insights, and corporate and client communications, with the goal of shaping policy and strengthening relationships across the health care continuum.

"In a health care landscape that has become increasingly complex, Prime is redefining what it means to be a pharmacy benefits partner by delivering savings, simplicity and support that put people first," said Mostafa Kamal, chief executive officer and president at Prime. "With a proven mastery of public affairs, health policy and communications, Katie will amplify what makes Prime's model different and help us broaden our relationships with health care stakeholders as we continue to drive affordability and pharmacy access for the tens of millions of Americans we serve."

Payne is a global external affairs executive with more than two decades of experience in corporate communications, public policy, government affairs, and issues and crisis management. Prior to PCMA, Payne served in senior leadership roles across multiple pharmaceutical companies, where she directed high-impact initiatives in corporate affairs, government relations and brand reputation. Her experience includes leading national advocacy campaigns and managing strategic communications related to regulatory, legislative, and market developments.

"As a purpose-driven pharmacy benefit manager that is independently owned by 19 not-for-profit Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, Prime has the scale, autonomy and community focus to set a new industry standard when it comes to delivering pharmacy benefit solutions to health plans and patients," Payne said. "I'm thrilled to help Prime tell its unique story — and look forward to being part of Prime's critical work of setting a new standard for transparency and trust in the pharmacy benefit space, while advancing affordability and access for millions of people."

Payne holds a master's degree in health communications and a bachelor's degree in writing and business management from the Johns Hopkins University.

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a pharmacy solutions partner that delivers savings, simplicity and support to customers and members. Prime provides care to millions of people across the country through pharmacy benefit management, specialty and medical drug management, and state government solutions. Prime creates a new standard for the industry by doing what's right through a conflict-free approach, offering a holistic specialty experience, accessing the most modern technology, and emphasizing purpose beyond profits. To learn more, visit PrimeTherapeutics.com or follow Prime on LinkedIn .

