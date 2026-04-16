Prime Medicine Appoints Svetlana Makhni as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced the appointment of Svetlana Makhni as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Makhni will oversee Prime Medicine’s financial operations and strategy, including investor relations, financial planning and analysis, and corporate development.

“We are delighted to welcome Svetlana to Prime Medicine,” said Allan Reine, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. “Svetlana brings proven leadership at clinical-stage biotechnology companies, as well as deep capital markets expertise. As we prepare to enter the clinic in both Wilson Disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, her leadership will be instrumental in ensuring Prime Medicine is well positioned - both financially and strategically - to execute on the tremendous promise of Prime Editing for patients with Wilson Disease, AATD and beyond.”

Ms. Makhni brings over 20 years of experience across multiple biotechnology and healthcare CFO and investment banking roles. Prior to joining Prime Medicine, she served as CFO of Marengo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, where she led all aspects of the finance organization, including business development, investor relations and corporate development. In this role, Ms. Makhni played a key role in the execution of multiple high-value strategic partnerships, including transactions with Ipsen and Gilead Sciences. Previously, Ms. Makhni served as CFO of Escient Pharmaceuticals and CFO and Head of Operations at Bierman ABA.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Makhni spent over a decade in investment banking and financial services at BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, Westbrook Partners and The Blackstone Group, advising public and private companies on equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic transactions. Ms. Makhni holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Prime Medicine is a truly unique company, with a differentiated platform and a strong foundation. In just a few years, the company has built a modular platform, demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept, and established a strategy designed to efficiently unlock significant opportunities across diverse indications,” said Svetlana Makhni, CFO of Prime Medicine. “I look forward to working with the team to build on this momentum, as we continue to advance the company into what I believe will be a defining chapter for Prime Editing.”

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2026 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Prime Medicine’s beliefs and expectations regarding: the potential impacts of Ms. Makhni’s appointment as CFO of the Company; the continued development and advancement of its Wilson Disease and AATD programs; the potential of Prime Editing to correct the causative mutations of, and to cure, diseases, including Wilson Disease and AATD; the modularity of the Prime Editing platform and the benefits thereof; its expectations regarding the breadth of Prime Editing technology and the implementation of its strategic plans for its business, programs, and technology; and the potential of Prime Editing to unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties related to Prime Medicine’s product candidates entering clinical trials; the authorization, initiation, and conduct of preclinical and IND-enabling studies and other development requirements for potential product candidates, including uncertainties related to opening investigational new drug (IND) and obtaining regulatory approvals; risks related to the development and optimization of new technologies, the results of preclinical studies, or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the scope of protection Prime Medicine is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its Prime Editing technology; Prime Medicine’s ability to identify and enter into future license agreements and collaborations; Prime Medicine’s expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of its cash runway and future financial performance; and general economic, industry and market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Prime Medicine’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Prime Medicine’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Prime Medicine explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements subject to any obligations under applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Dearborn

Prime Medicine

857-209-0696

gdearborn@primemedicine.com

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com