Prevent Blindness Mobilizes Seventh Annual Thyroid Eye Disease Week, Featuring New Online Video Series of Patients Sharing Their Perspectives on Living with the Condition

- Prevent Blindness declares Nov. 9-15, 2026, as "7th Annual TED Week" to Raise Awareness and Provide Free Educational Content and Support for those with the Eye Disease -

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight, has declared Nov. 9-15, 2026, as its Seventh Annual Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Week. Once again, this year's TED Week is generously supported by Platinum sponsors Amgen and Viridian Therapeutics.

National Non-profit group Prevent Blindness declares Nov. 9-15, 2026, as "7th Annual TED Week."

TED, also referred to as Graves' Ophthalmology or Graves' eye disease, is often caused by certain types of thyroid disease and can affect the tissues around the eyes, causing inflammation, swelling and pain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Although most cases are mild, severe cases can affect eye muscles and eyelids, preventing the eyes from moving and closing properly, cause eyes to bulge, and can cause double vision. These changes can not only affect vision but also alter physical appearance and reduce quality of life.

Prevent Blindness offers free expert-approved TED educational resources, including webpages, fact sheets and social media graphics, available in English and Spanish, as well as expert and patient videos. In the November episode of the Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Podcast, Sonalika Khachikian, MD, a board-certified endocrinologist at Monument Health, discusses Graves' disease, thyroid eye disease, and other conditions that can significantly impair vision.

According to Yale Medicine, thyroid eye disease affects 25-50 percent of people with Graves' disease. Prevent Blindness offers a new Graves’ disease flyer, along with a new video that helps explain the condition and its effects on vision.

New this year, Prevent Blindness will share "Thyroid Eye Disease Patient Stories" across its social media channels during TED Week. In August, individuals with thyroid eye disease and/or Graves' disease, (several of whom are graduates of the Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program), convened in Chicago for an intensive storytelling training. Topics included the art and craft of storytelling, best practices for delivering stories, practical application of skills, and the use of shared medical terminology. As part of the training, participants had their stories professionally recorded, helping others who have TED and those who provide care. The series is also available as a YouTube playlist.

"Stories have a way of contextualizing and humanizing the lived experience. By sharing their stories, the ASPECT graduates with TED are shedding light on painful or uncomfortable moments in order to give hope to others, deepen awareness, and challenge preconceived notions," said Julie Grutzmacher, senior director of patient advocacy and population health initiatives and leader of the Prevent Blindness ASPECT program. "We thank them for their courage and willingness to help others learn about TED, appropriate eye care and treatment, and where to find support to live their best lives."

Additional videos from Prevent Blindness include:

For more information on TED, please visit Preventblindness.org/thyroid-eye-disease.

For a free listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit https://preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

About Prevent Blindness



Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Prevent Blindness