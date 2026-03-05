Press Release: Filing of an amendment to the French “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing the Annual Financial Report

Filing of an amendment to the French “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing the Annual Financial Report
Paris, March 4, 2026. Sanofi announces today the filing of an amendment to its “Document d’Enregistrement Universel” containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
This amendment notably includes additions to the report on corporate governance established in accordance with French law.
This document is available on the company’s website:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-reports-and-regulated-information and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).
About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and creating compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY
Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com
Keita Browne | + 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com
Nina Goworek | +1 908 569 7086 | nina.goworek@sanofi.com
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com
Yun Li | +33 6 84 00 90 72 | yun.li3@sanofi.com
Attachment