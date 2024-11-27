SUBSCRIBE
Prelude Therapeutics to Participate in Citizens JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the Company will participate in the Citizens JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, taking place virtually on December 2, 2024.

On Monday, December 2, at 11:30 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prelude, and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Company’s website under Events and Presentations. The recording will be archived and available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a leading precision oncology company developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet need for cancer patients. Our pipeline is comprised of several novel drug candidates including first-in-class, highly selective IV and oral SMARCA2 degraders, and a potentially best-in-class CDK9 inhibitor. We are also leveraging our expertise in targeted protein degradation to discover, develop and commercialize next generation degrader antibody conjugates (Precision ADCs) with partners. We are on a mission to extend the promise of precision medicine to every cancer patient in need. For more information, visit preludetx.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Doody
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Prelude Therapeutics
484.639.7235
RDoody@preludetx.com

