Precision Neuroscience Expands Clinical Network Beyond the U.S. with First International Site in Abu Dhabi

Working with clinical researchers at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the brain-computer interface company takes next step toward bringing transformative neurotechnology to patients worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in minimally invasive brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, announced the first international expansion of its clinical research network. Precision has signed a two-year memorandum of understanding with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, with the support of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), to evaluate its Layer 7 ™ cortical interface in collaborative clinical research. The agreement, signed October 21st at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, makes Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi the company’s first clinical research site outside the United States and opens its research to new patient populations. Precision’s initial focus is on restoring function for people living with severe paralysis caused by brainstem stroke, spinal cord injury, or ALS, with the longer-term ambition of addressing a broader range of neurological conditions.

Precision’s Layer 7, a thin-film array with 1,024 electrodes, sits on the surface of the brain to capture electrical signals and translate them into digital outputs in real time. Designed to be minimally invasive and safely removable, Layer 7 enables users to operate digital devices using only their thoughts. Precision received FDA clearance in 2025 for its Layer 7 cortical interface to record, monitor, and stimulate electrical activity on the brain’s surface during temporary implantations lasting up to 30 days. Since then, the company has expanded its clinical research program to more than 110 patient procedures across 18 leading medical institutions.

“More than 1 billion people worldwide are affected by neurological conditions, and we want to partner with the best clinical researchers around the world to advance treatments that restore function and independence,” said Michael Mager, CEO and co-founder of Precision Neuroscience. “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s excellence in neurological care and commitment to advancing care for patients through new technologies and innovation make it an ideal partner in that effort.”

Under the agreement, Precision and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will collaborate by evaluating the functionality and feasibility of BCIs, including the use of Layer 7 in neural mapping and monitoring, and will explore joint technology development, training, and knowledge exchange.

Dr. Florian Roser, Chief Medical Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Our expertise in neurological care and neurosurgery puts Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in a strong position for this research collaboration. Together, our clinical and research teams will study how new technologies can be applied in patient care, generate evidence, and build on our capabilities to improve treatment and outcomes for patients.”

This expansion follows Precision’s $250 million Series D financing round, which brought the company’s total capital raised to $430 million. The company has also formed a commercial partnership to integrate its technology with Medtronic’s neurosurgical platform and published peer-reviewed research in leading medical journals, including Nature Biomedical Engineering.

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .