Precision Neuroscience Closes Oversubscribed $250M Series D Led by Pershing Square Inc., the Ackman Oxman Institute, and a Leading Life Sciences Investment Fund

The round brings Precision's total capital raised to $430 million and follows more than 100 patient procedures across 18 major medical institutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a brain–computer interface (BCI) technology company, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed $250 million Series D financing round, co-led by Pershing Square Inc., the Ackman Oxman Institute, and an undisclosed leading life sciences investment fund. Additional participants include the Duquesne Family Office, B Capital, ARK Invest, Invus, Mubadala Capital, Mirae Asset Capital, Korea Investment Partners, Hitachi Ventures, JSL Health Capital, and others.

The breadth of the financing group, spanning sovereign wealth funds, venture capital, public-market investors, and prominent family offices, reflects growing investor conviction that BCI is one of the most consequential emerging categories in healthcare and technology. It also solidifies Precision’s position as a leader in the field. Since its founding in 2021, Precision has raised $430 million and built the largest clinical footprint in BCI, with more than 100 patient procedures across 18 medical institutions, FDA clearance for its Layer 7™ cortical interface, a commercial partnership with Medtronic, and a wholly-owned MEMS manufacturing facility in Texas.



“The next phase of BCI will be defined by more than technology alone,” said Michael Mager, Precision’s co-founder and CEO. “We have built the clinical network, regulatory position, and manufacturing base that leadership in this field requires. We are also putting safety at the center of our product design, forming deep partnerships with the world’s leading neurosurgeons and academic medical centers, and building a company and a culture that we hope will endure. We’re proud to have investors who share that long-term vision.”

“We have learned that the brain can recover from even catastrophic injury, and that there is far more that can be done for people living with neurological injuries,” said Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square and co-founder of the Ackman Oxman Institute. “Neurotechnology will be central to the next generation of cures, treatments, and rehabilitation. It will also produce some of the most important and valuable companies of our time that will improve the lives of millions of people. Precision has the team, technology, and ambition to be a leader in BCI, and we are therefore delighted to invest in the company.”

Precision will use the funding to expand its clinical program, advance Layer 7™ through the next stages of FDA review, and build the infrastructure needed for commercialization. The financing follows a series of milestones across clinical care, regulatory progress, research, and manufacturing. Precision has:

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .

