Precision Medicine Group Announces Appointment of Tracey Leahy as Chief People Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group (Precision), a leading provider of next-generation drug development, CRO and commercialization services, today announced the appointment of Tracey Leahy as the company's Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately. Ms. Leahy will be aligning workforce strategies with business goals and is responsible for all aspects of Precision's Human Resources (HR) function, including talent acquisition and management, total rewards, learning and development, and HR operations.

"Our most precious asset is our people – a global team of experts across the clinical and commercial continuum, who are passionate about supporting life science companies in their efforts to develop and launch transformative medicines," said Margaret Keegan, Chief Executive Officer of Precision. "In Tracey, we have identified a leader who is ideally positioned to guide our strategy for rewarding and retaining our People, while attracting top talent to support our growth. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to foster our inclusive and ambitious culture."

Ms. Leahy commented, "I am excited to join Precision, a deeply principled organization committed to developing exceptional talent and to providing employees with a rich workplace experience. I look forward to leading Precision's talented People organization as we expand our footprint globally and continue to develop and execute strategies that prioritize our team's experience and growth, ensuring we remain the employer of choice for top life science professionals and the partner of choice to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide."

About Tracey Leahy, Chief People Officer of Precision Medicine Group

Ms. Leahy is a global HR and organizational development executive, with over 25 years of experience across industries, including both private sector and publicly funded health care organizations. Prior to joining Precision, she was Chief Human Resources Officer at Vonage, a division of Ericsson group. In this role, Ms. Leahy transformed the People team structure and leadership team to align and support organizational goals, building and implementing strong organizational design, talent management and workforce planning systems. Earlier, she held a similar role at Rocket Software, where she led the integration and harmonization of teams from 15 acquisitions, and developed and executed a People strategy centered around employee experience, and talent and leadership development.

Previous roles include Global Senior Director of Human Resources at PAREXEL International and Associate Director of HR and Organizational Development for the UK's National Health Service. Earlier, she held HR leadership positions across a breadth of industries for several companies. Tracey is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and a member of the European Mentoring and Coaching Council (EMCC). She is an alumna of both the Dearne Valley Business School and the University of Bedfordshire in the UK.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group (PMG) supports next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Life sciences innovators in biotech and pharmaceutical companies rely on PMG to move their discoveries from molecule to market with a breadth of integrated services including biomarker intelligence, lab services, a global CRO, market access consulting and marketing. PMG has over 3,500 employees and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

