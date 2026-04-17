Precision Diagnostics Publishes Groundbreaking Whitepaper on DNA-Based Urine Specimen Verification, Advancing Accuracy and Patient Experience in Toxicology Testing

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diagnostics today announced the publication of its latest whitepaper, "Use of Short Tandem Repeats (STR) for the Identification and Verification of Urine Specimens," introducing a novel, DNA-based approach to specimen authentication that is transforming the standard of care in urine drug testing.

The whitepaper outlines how short tandem repeat (STR) analysis, a well-established method in forensic science, can be applied to urine drug testing to confirm that a specimen belongs to the correct patient. This innovation powers Precision Diagnostics' proprietary solution, VerifID, which enhances both the integrity of test results and the experience of care.

Traditional approaches to specimen validity often rely on observation or indirect markers, which can create discomfort for patients and leave room for uncertainty. VerifID leverages DNA-based STR analysis to directly confirm specimen identity bringing a higher level of confidence and defensibility to every result.

"For decades, the industry has relied on methods that force a tradeoff between patient dignity and test integrity," said Miguel Gallego, Chief Executive Officer. "With VerifID, we eliminate that tradeoff. Providers can trust the results, and patients can feel respected throughout the process."

VerifID enables providers to move away from observed collections, which many patients find invasive or stigmatizing. By confirming identity through DNA markers rather than observation, Precision Diagnostics is helping create a more trauma-informed, patient-centered testing environment.

This is particularly impactful in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment settings, where trust and engagement are critical to long-term outcomes.

In addition to improving patient experience, VerifID enhances clinical and operational confidence by:

Ensuring specimen authenticity at a molecular level









at a molecular level Reducing risk of sample tampering or substitution









Supporting defensible clinical decision-making









Aligning with increasing payer and regulatory scrutiny around documentation and test validity

As healthcare systems and payers continue to demand greater accountability, tools like VerifID provide a scalable solution that supports both compliance and quality care.

The publication of this whitepaper reinforces Precision Diagnostics' commitment to challenging outdated industry norms through science-driven innovation.

"This is about more than a new technology, it's about redefining what providers should expect from their laboratory partners," said Miguel Gallego. "We believe accuracy, dignity, and compliance should all be standard, not optional."

The full whitepaper, "Use of Short Tandem Repeats (STR) for the Identification and Verification of Urine Specimens," is available upon request.

Precision Diagnostics is a leading clinical laboratory specializing in advanced toxicology testing solutions. Through innovative technologies like VerifID, NextGen, and UpNext, Precision Diagnostics is redefining the standard for accuracy, compliance, and patient-centered care in drug testing.

Media Contact Barbara Cocco Barbara.Cocco@precisiondxlab.com 800.635.6901

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SOURCE Precision Diagnostics