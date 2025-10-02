Precision Cell Systems Acquires BennuBio to Enter the 3D Cell Culture Market

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Cell Systems (PCS) today announced the acquisition of BennuBio, marking a significant entry into the rapidly growing 3D cell culture market. According to Grand View Research, the global market was valued at over $1.7 billion and is projected to exceed $3.2 billion by 2030. The acquisition brings BennuBio's Velocyt™ imaging flow cytometer into the PCS portfolio, expanding the company's capabilities in single-cell analysis, cell therapy, drug discovery, and bioprocessing applications.

BennuBio is a New Mexico-based life science company that has developed an imaging flow cytometer for high-throughput analysis of 3D multicellular models including spheroids, organoids, and stem cell aggregates. The Velocyt platform addresses a critical unmet need by rapidly characterizing large particles beyond the capabilities of standard flow cytometry while enabling complete sample recovery for downstream analysis.

"The next wave of therapies will rely on complex 3D cell models, but the analytical tools have lagged behind," said Anup Parikh, PhD, CEO of Precision Cell Systems. "BennuBio's technology allows researchers to rapidly analyze intact samples at scale and then recover them for further analysis, kinetic studies, or continued growth. This acquisition positions PCS to deliver a seamless workflow that connects complex 3D models with single-cell insights."

"The Velocyt has allowed us to study nanoparticle uptake and immune cell penetration in intact cancer spheroids at an unprecedented scale. In just minutes, we can evaluate hundreds of thousands of multicellular clusters and recover them intact for downstream analysis. This technology is transforming how we approach complex 3D tumor biology," said Rita Serda, PhD, Associate Professor at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center and Velocyt customer.

"I'm incredibly proud of the progress our team made in advancing 3D multicellular analysis," said John O'Rourke, former CEO of BennuBio. "Joining PCS provides the operational scale and workflow integration needed to realize the full potential of this technology and accelerate its impact for researchers globally."

O'Rourke will join PCS along with BennuBio co-founder Travis Woods to lead the integration and continued development of the Velocyt platform. The acquisition also strengthens PCS's financial position with the addition of Tramway Ventures, BennuBio's lead investor, to its syndicate.

"We have seen the immense potential in BennuBio's technology to solve critical problems in 3D biology, and we are thrilled to see it find a strategic home with PCS," said Wanetta Tuttle, Managing Partner at Tramway Ventures. "Joining Precision Cell Systems provides the commercial and operational infrastructure needed to scale this technology and get it into the hands of customers who need it most. We are excited to join the PCS syndicate and support their proven consolidation strategy."

This marks PCS's third acquisition in 2025, following the additions of S2 Genomics and ORFLO, demonstrating momentum in executing its consolidation strategy. Building on this progress, the company is actively pursuing additional acquisitions, targeting complementary technologies for sample preparation, functional cellular and molecular assays, to build a comprehensive cell analysis workflow platform.

About Precision Cell Systems



Precision Cell Systems is a cell analysis tools company that consolidates groundbreaking technologies to create sustainable businesses with clear paths to profitability. By integrating complementary workflow technologies and streamlining operations, PCS provides the infrastructure necessary to transform promising innovations into reliable, market-ready solutions for researchers and drug developers.

About Tramway Ventures



Tramway Ventures is a New Mexico–based venture fund investing in the biotech, medtech, and healthtech sectors. The Tramway team is a group of former entrepreneurs and industry veterans with both deep domain expertise as well as investing and company growth/operational experience. Typically, Tramway invests in the first institutional round after incubators and angel investors, as well as potentially follow-on rounds.

