Precigen to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Updates on November 13

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to improve the lives of patients, today announced the Company will release third quarter 2025 financial results and provide business updates on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results that day at 4:30 PM ET.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-836-8184 (North America) or 1-646-357-8785 (International). Participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call time to facilitate timely connection to the call.

Event details can be found on Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section at investors.precigen.com/events-presentations.

Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of innovative precision medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases with high unmet patient need. Precigen is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs from proof-of-concept through commercialization. With a strong commitment to innovation, Precigen is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated therapies across its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company expects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, information relating to the Company's business and business plans, the success of efforts to commercialize PAPZIMEOS™ (zopapogene imadenovec-drba) for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) in adults, the Company's ability to successfully obtain foreign regulatory approvals for PAPZIMEOS, expectations about the safety and efficacy of PAPZIMEOS and the Company's other product candidates, the timing of clinical trials and their results, the Company's ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, and the ability of PAPZIMEOS to treat RRP. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:



Steven M. Harasym



Tel: +1 (202) 365-2563



investors@precigen.com

Media Contact:



Donelle M. Gregory



press@precigen.com

