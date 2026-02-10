SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Praxis Precision Medicines to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 10, 2026 
2 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update before the financial markets open on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and a live webcast to review the fourth quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 8:00 am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. The live webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website www.praxismedicines.com.

Praxis management will also be present at the following two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026: a corporate presentation will take place on February 11 at 1pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. A live webcast will be available through link.
  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference: a corporate presentation will take place on March 2 at 11:50am ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel in Boston, MA. A live webcast will be available through link.

Replays will be available on Praxis’ Events & Presentations page of the company’s website after each event for approximately 90 days.

About Praxis  
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
Praxis Precision Medicines 
investors@praxismedicines.com 
857-702-9452 
 
Media Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576

Massachusetts Earnings Events
