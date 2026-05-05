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Praxis Precision Medicines to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provide a corporate update before the financial markets open on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and a live webcast to review the first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:30 am ET, which can be accessed by visiting this registration link. The live webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website www.praxismedicines.com.

In addition, Praxis will be attending and presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference. A corporate presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 7:20 pm EDT (4:20 pm PDT) at the Encore at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event for approximately 90 days.

About Praxis  
Praxis Precision Medicines is a fully integrated, leading central nervous system (CNS) precision neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four late-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn and Twitter/X.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: 
Praxis Precision Medicines 
investors@praxismedicines.com 
857-702-9452

Media Contact:
Dan Ferry
Life Science Advisors
Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
617-430-7576

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