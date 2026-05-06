PolyPid to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 13, 2026

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI510ef0c33b114b5b87c2bd9d3c34e882 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3mvdb4o



About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid’s lead product, D-PLEX₁₀₀, successfully met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial for the prevention of surgical site infections. Guided by a commitment to precision and innovation, PolyPid is redefining how therapies perform and raise the standard of patient care. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn .

Company Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

908-858-5995

IR@Polypid.com