Plus Therapeutics and SpectronRx Announce Radiotherapeutic Manufacturing Partnership

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, and SpectronRx, a leading radiopharmaceutical contract developer and manufacturer, announced the signing of a Manufacturing Services Agreement (MSA) for the production of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda, an innovative radiotherapy for CNS cancers, including leptomeningeal metastases and recurrent glioblastoma.

“In 2025, we intend to begin late-stage clinical trials and are actively preparing for commercial level product demand, therefore now is the time to expand our supply chain and partner with leading radiopharmaceutical manufacturers such as SpectronRx that can deliver for us and our patients,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that SpectronRx’s capabilities will significantly reinforce our existing manufacturing partnerships and position us well for the long term.”

Under this strategic partnership, SpectronRx will utilize its state-of-the-art facilities to produce late-stage clinical and commercial supplies of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda. SpectronRx currently has more than 200,000 sq ft of radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (rCDMO) space and 150 employees across five locations. It provides services to 29 countries, working hand-in-hand with more than 31 pharmaceutical companies to develop and produce life-saving nuclear medicines, including those radiolabeled with 186Re. By joining forces with Plus Therapeutics, SpectronRx aims to further its mission of advancing nuclear medicine.

“We are proud to align with Plus Therapeutics, leveraging our expertise in nuclear medicine manufacturing to support the advancement of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda and increase patient access to this important therapy,” said Anwer Rizvi, President of SpectronRx. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to advancing nuclear medicine and providing patients with high-quality, life-saving radiotherapies. We look forward to supporting Plus Therapeutics’ mission to address the unmet needs of CNS cancer patients.”

The partnership aims to enhance the supply chain redundancy for Plus Therapeutics and ensure that the demands of late-stage clinical trials and future commercial needs could be met effectively. This agreement marks a crucial step in expanding the reach and impact of Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda.

About Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda

Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high-dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda has the potential to reduce off-target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

For more information about Plus Therapeutics, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/. For more information about SpectronRx, visit SpectronRx.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.