Pluri Successfully Completes First Phase of Resbiomed Program for Placenta-Derived Collagen-Rich Biomaterials

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri, Inc. (“Pluri”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions through a collaborative network of ventures, today announced the completion of the first phase of its program with Resbiomed Technologies OOD (“Resbiomed”), a European biotechnology company developing extracellular-matrix-based biomaterials and biologics for regenerative medicine. The program is being executed through Pluri’s contract development and manufacturing division, PluriCDMO™.

In June 2025, Pluri Biotech Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a provider of Contract Development and Manufacturing (“CDMO”) services under its PluriCDMO™ business line, entered into an agreement with Resbiomed to apply Pluri’s proprietary placenta-derived processing and bioprocessing capabilities to enhance, standardize and enable scalable production of placenta-derived biomaterials containing naturally occurring human collagen. The parties have completed the planned first phase of work, focusing on initial process development and feasibility, and are moving forward to the next phase, which is focused on further advancing process definition, reproducibility and manufacturing readiness, subject to mutually agreed scope, timelines and applicable requirements.

Under the program, Pluri is applying its proprietary placenta-based technologies and advanced bioprocessing expertise to support Resbiomed in establishing protocols for tissue extraction, separation and processing designed to preserve, concentrate and enhance endogenous collagen components and yield high-quality biological materials for diverse regenerative-medicine applications. The collaboration builds on Pluri’s experience in placenta-derived manufacturing and complements Resbiomed’s focus on extracellular-matrix (ECM) based biomaterials.

Human collagen and collagen-rich materials are premium biological inputs due to stringent sourcing and quality requirements. Research-grade recombinant human collagen is often sold in microgram-to-milligram quantities at premium prices, reflecting the complexity of sourcing and manufacturing. Pluri believes scalable, standardized manufacturing of placenta-derived collagen-rich materials can expand access across regenerative medicine, advanced wound care, medical devices, 3D cell culture and bioprinting, and selected aesthetics.

For Pluri, it views the agreement as underscoring growing demand for PluriCDMO services among companies developing next-generation, cell- and tissue-based technologies, and further strengthens PluriCDMO’s position as a partner for biologics and advanced biomaterials programs requiring reproducibility, scale, and robust manufacturing controls.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of our program with Resbiomed,” said Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “Resbiomed has built an impressive focus and expertise in ECM-based biomaterials, and we value the strength of the collaboration. This milestone further demonstrates PluriCDMO’s ability to serve as a trusted development and manufacturing partner, applying our placenta-derived processing know-how and advanced bioprocessing capabilities to help accelerate programs, strengthen manufacturing readiness, and support our partners’ path toward commercialization.”

“The collaboration with Pluri enables us to pair our biomaterials development with an experienced manufacturing partner,” said Alexander Angelov, Chief Executive Officer of Resbiomed. “Completing the first phase marks important progress in our program. We look forward to advancing the next phase as we continue working toward scalable supply and consistent quality for our regenerative-medicine development activities.”

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions. The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, and offers CDMO services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X .

About PluriCDMO™

Pluri launched its CDMO division in January 2024, leveraging its proprietary knowledge, cutting-edge technology and cell therapy production facility on behalf of clients. PluriCDMO™ clients gain access to Pluri’s state-of-the-art GMP facilities, and to Pluri’s patented bioreactor system, which enables cell expansion at mass scale via a fully controlled, automated and validated process. For more information visit www.pluri-biotech.com/cdmo or contact CDMO@Pluri-biotech.com.

About Resbiomed Technologies OOD

Resbiomed Technologies OOD is a European biotechnology company developing innovative extracellular-matrix-based materials and biologics for regenerative medicine. The company focuses on biomaterials derived from human tissues, including placenta-based ECM and collagen products intended for a range of therapeutic and medical applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the program with Resbiomed and the parties’ plans to proceed to subsequent phases; the expected scope, timelines, and outcomes of any such subsequent phases; the expected benefits of the collaboration; the ability to further define, standardize, reproduce, validate, and scale protocols and manufacturing processes for placenta-derived, collagen-rich biomaterials; the potential characteristics, performance, quality, application and breadth of placenta-derived ECM components and biomaterials; PluriCDMO’s ability to support Resbiomed’s development and manufacturing readiness activities; the belief that the agreement underscores growing demand for PluriCDMO services and further strengthens PluriCDMO’s position in the market; and any statements regarding potential commercialization, market adoption, or expanded access to collagen-rich materials across potential use cases. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: technical and scientific challenges in process development, characterization, and validation; difficulties in achieving reproducibility, quality, consistency, and scalability; variability in biological source materials; risks related to sourcing, eligibility, screening, testing, traceability, handling, and supply continuity of human tissue-derived materials (including placenta-derived materials); manufacturing, scale-up, technology transfer, facility and equipment availability, and GMP compliance risks; changes in applicable laws, regulations, regulatory guidance, or enforcement priorities (including those applicable to human tissue-derived products, biomaterials, and biologics), as well as regulatory review requirements and timelines; dependence on third parties, including suppliers and service providers; the parties’ ability to agree on future scope, budgets, timelines, milestones, and other terms, and the risk that the collaboration is delayed, modified, or terminated; intellectual property and confidentiality risks; competitive developments; market acceptance, adoption, and pricing dynamics; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

