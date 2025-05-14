Plasmidsaurus Launches Fast, Low-Input AAV Genome Sequencing Service to Accelerate Gene Therapy R&D

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. , May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasmidsaurus, the company that sequences while you sleep, today announced the launch of a new product update that delivers full-length AAV genome sequences, including subgenomic variants, in just three days. The new service is already being used by academic labs, CDMOs, and gene therapy researchers frustrated by slow timelines, unclear results, and high sample requirements from legacy sequencing vendors.

What's really in your capsid?

Gene therapy scientists have always known that what you design isn't always what you get. Truncated genomes, snapback variants, and inverted payloads are common pitfalls, yet many sequencing methods still miss them entirely. Plasmidsaurus's AAV genome sequencing service gives researchers a clear and complete picture of their sequence with a turnaround time fast enough to matter for real experiments.

All it takes is 1×1011 vector genomes of purified capsid—up to 10× less than what other long-read services require, preserving precious samples for more research. From that, Plasmidsaurus delivers full-length consensus sequences, annotated variant assemblies, and interactive genome maps. Most AAV sequencing protocols use end-repair, annealing, amplification, and/or fragmentation steps that can generate artifacts. Plasmidsaurus's method directly ligates and sequences intact genomes, preserving ITRs and genome configurations as they exist in your prep. Just the native genome, exactly as it exists in your prep.

Innovating to empower researchers

Plasmidsaurus's AAV genome sequencing service is enabled by Oxford Nanopore's capabilities for fast long-read sequencing. Through innovation in sample preparation, bioinformatics, and speed of service, Plasmidsaurus works to accelerate the work of every biomedical scientist.

"Our team requires fast and reliable long-read genome sequencing as part of our AAV QC process," said Lily Jewel, PhD of Tevard Biosciences, a Plasmidsaurus AAV sequencing customer. "We have consistently found Plasmidsaurus's Oxford Nanopore sequencing service to be of higher quality with more rapid turnaround times than comparable offerings from other CROs."

"The rapid pace of innovation in gene therapy demands tools that are just as fast and agile," said Gordon Sanghera, CEO of Oxford Nanopore Technologies. "We're proud that Oxford Nanopore Technologies is enabling Plasmidsaurus to deliver breakthrough services that not only reduce time-to-insight but also provide a new gold standard in plasmid and vector characterisation."

The core to better science

Despite remarkable progress in the last decade, cell and gene therapy R&D remains extremely challenging. When vector validation takes weeks and returns ambiguous results, projects stall. Plasmidsaurus developed this service to help scientists move faster and with more confidence. Researchers can order directly through the website with no need for quote generation or onboarding delays.

"We're thrilled to see how Plasmidsaurus is empowering the gene therapy community with fast, unprecedented insight into their critical biological materials with innovative sequencing solutions," said Aaron Pomerantz, Market Segment Associate Director for Infectious Disease and Applied Markets at Oxford Nanopore Technologies. "By providing a clearer picture of vector genome composition in real time, researchers can be confident in the quality of their gene therapy products."

"Our goal is to accelerate science," said Plasmidsaurus cofounder and CEO Mark Budde. "There is massive potential and progress happening with new AI tools, but researchers are still left with slow lab workflows and inconclusive results when they build their sequences in the real world. We work to make sequencing as fast and accurate as possible because innovation in biology can't wait for slow sequencing."

