Plasmid Purification Market Projected to Reach USD 4.21 Billion by 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights

The global plasmid purification market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.98 Bn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period 2024- 2031, as highlighted in a new report study by Coherent Market Insights Inc.

The growth of the plasmid purification market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for plasmid purification in DNA sequencing applications. Plasmid DNA isolated through purification. Plasmids are widely used in DNA sequencing because the presence of bacterial genome DNA can prevent sequencing of plasmid DNA, in addition to increasing research investment. And is already developed by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery. It also supports market growth. Most drug discovery relies on DNA cloning and sequencing techniques that involve the process of purifying plasmids.

Key Market Trends:

A key trend in the plasmid purification market is the increasing adoption of automated plasmid purification systems. Automation has advantages such as reduced manual processing time. Increased workload and greater reproducibility compared to manual methods, the companies are focusing on the development and commercialization of new automated plasmid purification systems to meet the needs of high-throughput laboratories.

Another important trend is the introduction of new plasmid purification kits that allow purification of plasmid DNA directly from bacterial cultures. Without any previous mini/midi purification preparatory step. These one-step kits save time and enable purification of high-quality plasmid DNA directly from overnight bacterial cultures.

Plasmid Purification Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.98 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $4.21 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Service, By Grade, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical companies • Rising focus on the development of biosimilars and biologics Restraints & Challenges • High cost of instruments for plasmid isolation and purification • Stringent regulatory guidelines for plasmid production

Market Opportunities

The product segment held the largest share of the plasmid purification market in 2019. Various products offered by market players for plasmid purification include kits, reagents, resins, instruments & systems, and other consumables. Among these, kits dominated the market in 2019 as they offer reliable, reproducible and standardized protocols for plasmid purification from diverse sample sources. Going forward, the consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The research & academic grade segment accounted for the largest share of the plasmid purification market in 2019 due to growing number of academic & research institutions, increasing R&D expenditure, and rising research activities in the field of genetic engineering and biologics. Commercially, the GMP grade plasmid has applications in gene and cell therapy and large-scale production of biopharmaceuticals. With increasing investments in cell & gene therapy research and commercialization of gene therapy products, the demand for GMP grade plasmid is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways

The global plasmid purification market size is valued at $1.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031 in the genetic engineering space. Vaccine and gene therapy development and Molecular diagnostics research icreasing the use of plasmids due to the emergence of oily DNA.

On the basis of type, the product segment held the largest share in 2019 due to wide availability and standardization of kits and reagents for plasmid purification. Among products, kits are expected to continue dominating the market owing to their user-friendly nature.

By grade, the research & academic segment accounted for the maximum share in 2019. However, the commercial GMP grade plasmid segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period driven by rise in gene and cell therapy research.

Regionally, North America dominated the global plasmid purification market in 2019. This dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to presence of highly advanced research infrastructure and rising funding for genetic engineering research in the region.

Key Players Insights

QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, MCLAB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ALTA Bioscience, Sigma-Aldrich, and Promega Corporation among others. Key players are focusing on new product launches and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position.

