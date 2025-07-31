PL BioScience Announces Major Site Expansion

New 1,200 m² facility in Aachen expands headquarters to support company growth and scale Human Platelet Lysate production

Site provides the world’s largest HPL output with 20,000L annual capacity and a dual-source GMP strategy for secure, resilient supply from Aachen

AACHEN, Germany, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion, today announced a significant expansion of company headquarters and future manufacturing capabilities to meet the rapidly growing global demand for safe, animal-free cell culture supplements.

Located in Aachen, the new headquarters offer more than 1,200 m² of usable space, with dedicated production and storage areas alongside office space to accommodate the company’s continued growth. The expansion will enable the company to produce up to 20,000L of GMP-grade HPL per year, positioning it as the largest provider of HPL products worldwide. It will also provide more highly skilled jobs in the region.

This large in-house production capacity makes PL BioScience the first company in the HPL industry with a two-source, GMP-grade strategy when combined with the current production hub. Securing a reliable supply of HPL while strengthening the resilience of its manufacturing operations positions PL BioScience as a leading source of this essential ingredient for cell culture, including the production of life-saving cell therapies.

“This is a major step forward for PL BioScience,” said Dr. Hatim Hemeda, CEO of the German biotech. “With the new headquarters, we are accelerating our growth and strengthening our future production capabilities in response to growing global demand for HPL products. In addition, this expansion marks a significant step toward accelerating product innovation, including the further development of our new artificial HPL, the world’s first scalable, fully lab-made HPL solution.”

The facility will serve as a hub for research and product innovation, supporting the development of next-generation HPL-based media, such as artificial HPL. This recent innovation by PL BioScience is HPL produced from artificial platelets via a proprietary process, which can be developed into a nearly unlimited supply of a superior cell culture supplement. Other advanced products are in development, including specialized products tailored to the needs of different cell manufacturing applications, such as CAR-T cell manufacturing.

The opening of the new headquarters is a key milestone in PL BioScience’s long-term strategy to deliver high-quality cell culture supplements to customers and meet increasing global demand for its products. The company will move to the new facility, integrating operations under a shared organizational vision, in September 2025.

About Human Platelet Lysate:

HPL is an innovative, human-derived cell culture supplement used to support the growth and expansion of cells in research and clinical development, particularly in cell therapy, stem cell, and regenerative medicine applications. Natural HPL is produced from donated human blood platelets that are no longer suitable for transfusion and would otherwise be discarded – making it a sustainable yet limited alternative to animal-derived cell culture supplements. A next-generation, fully artificial alternative made from lab-grown platelets has been developed by PL BioScience to secure the future supply.

In cell culture, HPL provides essential growth factors and nutrients that promote healthy, robust cell proliferation. Compared to conventional products such as Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS), which is harvested from unborn calves, HPL delivers more consistent results in cell growth, is free from animal-derived pathogens, and aligns with the increasing demand for animal-free and ethically responsible laboratory practices.

ELAREM™, PL BioScience’s line of xeno-free HPL products, can be used from early-stage research to the production of cell-based therapies under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) conditions for the treatment of patients.

About PL BioScience:

PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL in the future.

PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM™ ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs – from the lab to patients in need. With ELAREM™ Ultimate-FD PLUS, PL BioScience produces the only globally patented gamma-irradiated HPL product.

For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREM™ product offerings, visit: https://www.pl-bioscience.com/

