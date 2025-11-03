Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Pathology Results: Final Maximum Dose Cohort for INTASYL PH-762 Skin Cancer Trial

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today the pathologic results for three patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) who completed treatment in the fifth and final dose cohort of Phio's on-going Phase 1b dose escalation trial: 100% tumor clearance in one of three patients, > 90% clearance in the second patient, and > 50% clearance in the third patient.To date, a total of 18 patients with cutaneous carcinomas have completed treatment across five dose escalating cohorts in the Phase 1b trial. The cumulative pathologic response in 16 patients with cSCC include six with a complete response (100% clearance), two with a near complete response (> 90% clearance) and two with a partial response (> 50% clearance). A single patient with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma had a partial response (> 50% clearance). Six patients with cSCC and one patient with metastatic melanoma had a pathologic non-response (< 50% clearance). No patients in the study have exhibited clinical progression of disease. Phio may continue to screen and treat additional patients as part of the fifth cohort.The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of neoadjuvant use of intratumoral PH-762 in Stages 1, 2 and 4 cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), Stage 4 melanoma, and Stage 4 Merkel cell carcinoma (NCT# 06014086). Per the trial's protocol, patients receive four injections of PH-762 at weekly intervals and pathologic response is assessed approximately 5 weeks after the initial injection of PH-762."The encouraging outcomes of intratumoral PH-762 in patients who have received treatment thus far is a significant step in clinical development and highlights the promise of a viable non-surgical alternative treatment for cutaneous carcinomas," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.In addition, the Safety Monitoring Committee (SMC) completed its pre-specified review of safety results for the first three patients in the fifth cohort and confirmed that there were no dose-limiting toxicities or clinically relevant treatment-emergent adverse effects at this maximum dose concentration. Further, there have been no dose-limiting toxicities or clinically relevant treatment-emergent adverse effects in any of the patients who have completed treatment with intratumoral PH-762 in this trial."We are pleased with the continuing safety profile of PH-762 throughout dose escalation to approximately a 20-fold increase versus that received in the first cohort," said Mary Spellman, MD, Phio's acting Chief Medical Officer. "PH-762 has been well tolerated in this trial, without relevant immune-related adverse events or other toxicities."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit