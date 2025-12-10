Phillips Medisize Highlights Inhaled Drug Delivery Device Platforms and Scientific Insights at DDL 2025

Acquisition of Vectura strengthened inhalation capabilities, driving innovation and portfolio expansion in less than one year

Podium and poster presentations share research insights into inhalation science and technology aimed at improving safety, delivery efficiency and scalability

HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of pharmaceutical drug delivery, in vitro diagnostic and medtech devices, will showcase its inhaled drug delivery device and formulation platforms and capabilities at the Drug Delivery to the Lungs conference (DDL 2025) in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 10–12. The company will also share insights through a podium presentation and multiple poster sessions.

Since acquiring Vectura less than a year ago, Phillips Medisize has expanded its inhaled drug development capabilities across small molecules, macromolecules, biologics and combination products. At DDL, presentations will highlight patient-centric inhalation platforms, including the FOX™ Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer, Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) and nasal formulation, and device technologies—platforms designed to improve precision drug delivery, support patient adherence and scale efficiently from clinical trials to commercial manufacturing. FOX enables consistent delivery of solutions and nanosuspensions. DPI and nasal delivery technologies are adapted to deliver precise dosing including higher payloads in a robust and stable manner.

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of our acquisition of Vectura, we’re proud to reflect on the substantial progress we’ve made in delivering a broader portfolio of innovative inhalation solutions, as well as demonstrate the strength of our combined expertise,” said Charlie Schumacher, vice president, Global Innovation and Development UK at Phillips Medisize. “These achievements reinforce our commitment to helping patients live healthier lives.”

Phillips Medisize presentations at DDL highlight advancements in inhalation science, underscoring the company’s leadership in inhaled drug delivery innovation. Phillips Medisize scientists will share the following posters and podium presentations:

“Powder deagglomeration in a chaotic flow: an introduction to the O1 high payload DPI device,” describes how the deagglomeration system of the O1 concept device enables an efficient handling of large payloads and the delivery of high fine particle doses (<5 µm) across variable inspiratory effort . The presenter will be Baudouin Géraud.

describes how the deagglomeration system of the O1 concept device enables an efficient handling of large payloads and the delivery of high fine particle doses (<5 µm) across variable inspiratory effort The presenter will be Baudouin Géraud. “Mitigating colloidal instability in inhaled spray dried lipid nanoparticles,” demonstrates how amorphous shell formers like trileucine preserve colloidal stability in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), enabling higher-dose delivery without compromising performance. The authors are Mireia Puig-Sellart, Carla B. Roces, Anand Bakle and Gemma Keegan.

demonstrates how amorphous shell formers like trileucine preserve colloidal stability in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), enabling higher-dose delivery without compromising performance. The authors are Mireia Puig-Sellart, Carla B. Roces, Anand Bakle and Gemma Keegan. “Development of cationic and ionizable LNPs for intranasal delivery,” explores how PEGylation improves vesicle characteristics for intranasal delivery of mRNA surrogate poly(A), supporting future applications in respiratory and systemic therapies. The authors are Neil Forbes, Marta Morais, Kerry Carr, Benjamin Moshi and Elena Galfre.

explores how PEGylation improves vesicle characteristics for intranasal delivery of mRNA surrogate poly(A), supporting future applications in respiratory and systemic therapies. The authors are Neil Forbes, Marta Morais, Kerry Carr, Benjamin Moshi and Elena Galfre. “High-throughput testing of breath-actuated nebulizers,” highlights a partially automated testing system that reduces aerosol performance testing time fivefold while capturing diagnostic data efficiently. The authors are Stephanie Bannister, Alison Hedley and Charlotte Yates.

highlights a partially automated testing system that reduces aerosol performance testing time fivefold while capturing diagnostic data efficiently. The authors are Stephanie Bannister, Alison Hedley and Charlotte Yates. “Impact of nitrocellulose-free foil on DPI product stability,” evaluates nitrocellulose-free foil as a solution to mitigate N-nitrosamines, showing no negative impact on product stability over 12 months. The author is Bindu Harshini Cherukuri.

“Our DDL presentations reflect our ongoing research into critical challenges in inhalation drug delivery,” said Geraldine Venthoye, chief scientific officer and vice president, Global Medical at Phillips Medisize. “By sharing data on formulation stability, delivery efficiency and product robustness, we aim to inform the next generation of inhalation therapies.”

