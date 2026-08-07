Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedside

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August 6, 2026

New collaborations expand wearable and out-of-hospital monitoring capabilities, helping support continuous patient visibility from admission through recovery at home

Amsterdam, Netherlands. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced new collaborations with Blue Spark Technologies, Caretaker Medical, Cuviva, LifeSignals, Respiree and smartQare, further expanding its open monitoring ecosystem. The collaborations help health systems improve continuity and coordination of care by integrating wearable and out-of-hospital technologies into the Philips ecosystem, supporting connected patient monitoring from hospital to home.

Driving the shift from episodic to longitudinal care

As healthcare systems expand higher-acuity services beyond traditional hospital settings, maintaining visibility into patient status across the care continuum becomes increasingly important.

Philips is helping lead this shift through an interoperable monitoring ecosystem that gives health systems greater flexibility to deploy and scale monitoring programs using the technologies that best fit their clinical and operational needs. By connecting patient data across care settings, Philips is transforming data into actionable care intelligence, supporting more efficient care coordination throughout the patient’s journey.

“Monitoring is no longer just about what happens at the bedside. Healthcare organizations need a more connected approach that helps clinicians maintain visibility into patient status across care settings,” said Sangdo Kim, Category Leader, NextGen Acute and Transitional Care Monitoring, Philips. “By building an open, enterprise-wide ecosystem that connects technologies, data and workflows, we can help deliver continuous patient insight, support smoother transitions in care, and create a more coordinated experience for clinicians and patients.”

Building a connected monitoring ecosystem to support transitional care

The partnerships expand the range of continuous patient measurements that can be integrated into Philips ecosystem, such as the Patient Information Center (PIC) iX. The partnerships include the following products*:

Blue Spark Technologies – TempTraq wearable disposable patch supporting continuous core body temperature monitoring, clinically proven [1] to detect fevers earlier to enable improved patient visibility and early intervention, both inpatient and outpatient.

– TempTraq wearable disposable patch supporting continuous core body temperature monitoring, clinically proven [1] to detect fevers earlier to enable improved patient visibility and early intervention, both inpatient and outpatient. Caretaker Medical – VitalStream wearable solution supporting continuous non-invasive blood pressure and advanced hemodynamic monitoring to help enhance inpatient surveillance and clinical decision-making.

– VitalStream wearable solution supporting continuous non-invasive blood pressure and advanced hemodynamic monitoring to help enhance inpatient surveillance and clinical decision-making. Cuviva – a core Hospital at Home platform technology partner, delivering a secure, advanced and fully integrated IT platform that enables structured, scalable hospital-at-home care through digital monitoring, real-time communication, and smooth integration with the Philips clinical workflows as well as hospitals’ digital infrastructure.

– a core Hospital at Home platform technology partner, delivering a secure, advanced and fully integrated IT platform that enables structured, scalable hospital-at-home care through digital monitoring, real-time communication, and smooth integration with the Philips clinical workflows as well as hospitals’ digital infrastructure. LifeSignals – UbiqVue Multiparameter Biosensor, a single-use, wireless, wearable, chest-based device supporting continuous, near real-time monitoring of 2-channel ECG, SpO₂, pulse rate, respiration rate, body temperature, posture and motion. Coupled with centralized software, it enables alert-driven, scalable, active patient monitoring across hospital and out-of-hospital settings.

– UbiqVue Multiparameter Biosensor, a single-use, wireless, wearable, chest-based device supporting continuous, near real-time monitoring of 2-channel ECG, SpO₂, pulse rate, respiration rate, body temperature, posture and motion. Coupled with centralized software, it enables alert-driven, scalable, active patient monitoring across hospital and out-of-hospital settings. Respiree – 1Bio(TM) platform + 1Bio(TM)AI + RS001 wearable biosensor technology enabling continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring, including patented direct respiratory rate and other lung physiological markers, pulse, SpO2, posture, and activity, helping support earlier identification of patient deterioration across care settings.

1Bio(TM) platform + 1Bio(TM)AI + RS001 wearable biosensor technology enabling continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring, including patented direct respiratory rate and other lung physiological markers, pulse, SpO2, posture, and activity, helping support earlier identification of patient deterioration across care settings. smartQare – viQtor & Healthdot wearable biosensor technologies supporting continuous monitoring of pulse, respiration, SpO2, skin temperature, and activity to help clinicians maintain visibility into patient status across care transitions.

Together, these capabilities complement Philips' broader connected care portfolio which includes solutions designed to support monitoring beyond discharge. Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT)* [2] enables clinicians to remotely monitor appropriate cardiac patients for up to 30 days following an inpatient or ED evaluation, supporting smoother transitions into the appropriate care pathway.

By combining enterprise monitoring capabilities with an open network of innovation partners, Philips is helping shape the future of continuous patient monitoring across the care continuum. Learn more about Philips HPM Technology Partnerships.

*Not all products are available in all markets.

[1] Lin C, Chen M, Chai J, et al. Remote multi-vital sign monitoring allows earlier detection of cytokine release syndrome after bispecific T cell engager and chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies [Abstract]. Blood. American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting; 2025:1075.

[2] Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT) includes the MCOT device with SmartDetect algorithm. MCOT supports MCOT and Cardiac Event services, which include an end of service report, technician ECG review, and urgent/emergent notification of detected cardiac events when appropriate. The MCOT system is contraindicated for patients with potentially life-threatening arrhythmias requiring inpatient monitoring, and patients the attending physician recommends should be hospitalized for ECG monitoring. However, it can be utilized by professionals for monitoring cardiac patients at home after discharge.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Johnson

Business Communication Director

Tel: +1 617 631 7305

E-mail: Allison.Johnson@philips.com

Anna Hogrebe

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +1 416 270 6757

E-mail: Anna.Hogrebe@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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