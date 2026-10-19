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Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, October 29, 2026

October 19, 2026 | 
1 min read

Management to host conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 8:00 am EDT

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, October 29, 2026, to report its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the call.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2026 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


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