SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, March 6, 2025

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

  • Management to host conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 am ET

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025, to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Eric Sciorilli
1-877-742-8466
ir@phathompharma.com

© 2025 Phathom Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved. VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

New Jersey Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac