PhaseWell Research Acquires Chase Medical Research to Expand Clinical Trial Capabilities in Connecticut

The acquisition expands PhaseWell’s Northeast footprint and advances its ability to support cardiometabolic and central nervous system (CNS) clinical research within the community.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhaseWell Research (“PhaseWell”), a multisite clinical research company, today announced the strategic acquisition of Chase Medical Research (“CMR”). Under the leadership of founder, key opinion leader, and lead Principal Investigator Dr. Joseph Soufer, CMR operates sites in Waterbury and Hamden, Connecticut. The partnership supports PhaseWell’s mission of connecting communities to clinical trials, bringing hope today and shaping tomorrow’s medicine.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, PhaseWell Research is focused on increasing participation in clinical trials by offering innovative research opportunities within its trusted, high-performing sites and community practices nationwide. The addition of Chase Medical Research strengthens PhaseWell’s growing Northeast footprint and significantly expands the company’s cardiometabolic capabilities while offering complimentary expansion within its growing central nervous system portfolio.

Chase Medical Research brings expertise in conducting clinical trials across endocrine and metabolic disease, cardiovascular conditions, central nervous system disorders, respiratory and vaccine research, pain and musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal and urologic conditions, and women’s and men’s health. With strong community ties and access to a diverse patient population in Connecticut, CMR has built a reputation for best-in-category patient retention, high-quality data, and patient-centric research operations.

“Chase Medical Research exemplifies the type of community-based research sites we seek to partner with…,” said Carsten Bick, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseWell Research. “…their 20+ years of driving advances within cardiometabolic research as a primary focus stands out within our industry, and their successes with pharma partners and community patients are testament to the strengths we are acquiring in this partnership.”

The partnership further advances PhaseWell’s strategy of building an organization of trusted research sites capable of supporting Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials across complex and high-demand therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Central Nervous System, and Cardiometabolic conditions. Collectively, PhaseWell’s sites have completed more than 2,200 clinical trials and contributed to the development and approval of more than 185 therapies.

“We look forward to this next chapter with PhaseWell. The partnership allows us to grow our sites and extend our reach while staying grounded in the Connecticut communities we serve,” said Dr. Soufer. “We are creating more opportunities to bring innovative clinical trials to patients in Connecticut while taking Chase Medical’s expertise outside our four walls to bring best-in-class cardiometabolic capabilities across PhaseWell’s growing national presence.”

For more information about PhaseWell Research, visit www.phasewell.com or contact info@phasewell.com.

Quadriga Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Chase Medical Research in connection with its partnership with PhaseWell Research.

About PhaseWell Research

PhaseWell Research is a clinical research site company united by a shared commitment to connecting our communities to clinical trials, bringing hope today and shaping tomorrow’s medicine. With a national network of high-performing sites, PhaseWell delivers comprehensive Phase I–IV clinical trial services across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular/metabolic, dermatology, and behavioral health. PhaseWell’s physicians and investigators are recognized industry leaders known for their clinical expertise and operational excellence. By leveraging proven recruitment strategies and deep access to diverse patient populations through robust databases and strategic partnerships, PhaseWell has successfully completed more than 2,200 clinical trials and contributed to the approval of over 185 therapies. To learn more, visit www.phasewell.com.

About Chase Medical Research

Chase Medical Research is a clinical research site with locations in Waterbury and Hamden, Connecticut. The site has deep expertise in cardiometabolic and central nervous system therapeutic areas, and conducts clinical trials across metabolic and endocrine disorders, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system conditions, respiratory and vaccine research, pain and musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal and urologic indications, and women’s and men’s health. Chase Medical Research is committed to broadening community research access, patient-centered study conduct, and the reliable delivery of high-quality clinical data.

info@phasewell.com