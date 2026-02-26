Pharming Group to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide business update on March 12

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 26, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms that it will report its preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide a business update on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on the same day at 13:30 CET/08:30 am EDT.

To participate in the conference call or to watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the links below.

Conference call registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb3649a77439d4a2d8e5e002bac980cd1

Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ddxigjqm

The webcast will also be accessible on the Pharming website at Investors/Financial Documents, and a replay will be available shortly after the event.

