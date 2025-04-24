SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pharming Group to report first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8

April 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 24, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will report its preliminary (unaudited) first quarter 2025 financial results, for the period ended March 31, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Pharming will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CEST/07:30 am EDT on May 8, 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link below. Once registered, dial-in information and a unique PIN will be provided, allowing access to the call.

Conference call registration:
Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1059030b794549a5a265dac1ee0542eb

To watch the live webcast, please register in advance using the link below.

Webcast registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y45rvzpj

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Attachment


Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
European Union flags in front of the blurred European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
Europe
With Tariffs Looming, EU and US Pharmas Make Demands of European Commission
April 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Tariff Turmoil, FDA’s Future, Pfizer’s Obesity Setback and CEO Salaries Revealed
April 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business concept illustration of businessman balancing himself with dollar coin on a rope, vector illustration
Earnings
J&J Sets Tariff Tone as Q1 Earnings Begin To Roll In
April 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Graphic art composition. hand points at tax pie chart near professional, showing process of tax allocation, budgeting, and financial oversight. Concept of business, budgeting, management. Ad
Tariffs
J&J CEO Duato Urges Tax Fix, Not Tariffs To Drive US Pharma Manufacturing
April 15, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong