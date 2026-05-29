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Pharming Group announces results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

May 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

Leiden, the Netherlands, May 28, 2026: Pharming Group (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM / Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that shareholders approved all proposals presented at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), held earlier today.

KPMG Accountants N.V. was appointed as the Company’s independent external auditor for the financial years 2026 through 2028 (agenda item 3).

Shareholders also approved the proposals to amend the Remuneration policy for the Board of Directors regarding the fees to be paid to the Non-Executive Directors (agenda item 4), to renew the authorizations for the Board of Directors to issue shares (agenda item 5) and to repurchase shares (agenda item 6).

A recording of the webcast, the AGM presentation slides, voting results and additional information on the agenda items are available on the Company’s website under Investors/Shareholder Meetings.

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We develop and commercialize a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with U.S. and European operations.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Inside Information
This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com

U.S.: Christina Skrivan (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (636)-352-7883

Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

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