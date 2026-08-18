PharmaTher Selects PD Labs, a National 503A Compounding Pharmacy, as the U.S. Center of Excellence for Its Personalized Medicine and Peptide Platform, PERSONALIZ3D(TM)

Marks the first milestone in PharmaTher's three-stage commercialization plan, advancing PERSONALIZ3D™ into early commercialization activities



Establishes the operating foundation to scale telehealth-enabled personalized medicines and pharmaceutical 3D printing, with the potential to generate recurring revenue across multiple channels

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a life sciences company focused on personalized medicines, today announced that PERSONALIZ3D™, the Company's integrated telehealth and pharmaceutical 3D printing platform for personalized medicines and peptides, is advancing toward commercialization through a collaboration agreement and the selection of Prescription Dispensing Laboratories, Inc. (PD Labs), a Section 503A compounding pharmacy, as its PERSONALIZ3D™ Center of Excellence.

This completes the first step of PharmaTher's three-stage execution plan, announced on August 11, 2026: (i) establish the Center of Excellence; (ii) launch a controlled telehealth-enabled commercial program in the U.S.; and (iii) scale through placements of pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems with qualified pharmacy partners.

THE FIRST OPERATING HUB IN A LARGER PERSONALIZED MEDICINE AND PEPTIDE PLATFORM

Based in Cedar Park, Texas, PD Labs brings more than 26 years of compounding experience serving patients and prescribing practitioners across the United States, including experience with customized medications and peptides. As the PERSONALIZ3D™ Center of Excellence, PD Labs is intended to serve as both an initial commercial operating hub and a development site for a repeatable pharmacy deployment model.

Under the collaboration, PD Labs is expected to provide the real-world pharmacy environment and compounding expertise needed to evaluate the performance and integration of pharmaceutical 3D printing into pharmacy operations. Planned activities include: (i) supporting pharmacy fulfillment; (ii) establishing standardized workflows, quality controls and end-to-end traceability; and (iii) advancing patient-specific formulation development for medications and peptides, including individualized doses, combination formulations and release profiles. The Center is also expected to provide a working environment for system demonstrations and partner training.

Insights gained through these activities are expected to inform a scalable blueprint for future pharmacy onboarding, system deployment and ongoing support across PharmaTher's PERSONALIZ3D™ network.

"When we introduced PERSONALIZ3D™, we set a three-stage plan with the Center of Excellence as the first step," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "PD Labs is the first step of that plan, bringing together pharmacy fulfillment and the manufacturing of 3D printed personalized medicines, including peptides, in a real-world setting. With PD Labs' national reach, over 26 years of compounding medications and peptides experience, PharmaTher is now moving into early commercialization activities across the U.S. Together, we are actively building and validating how pharmaceutical 3D printing can be integrated into pharmacy workflows to deliver more precise, patient-specific medicines and peptides-including dose, formulation, release profile and dosage form-within compliant pharmacy practice."



Ray Solano, RPh, MBA, CCN, President of PD Labs, commented: "Compounding has always been about precision and personalization. As the pharmacy Center of Excellence for PharmaTher's PERSONALIZ3D™ platform, PD Labs will focus on pharmacy fulfillment, formulation development for medications, including peptides, and the integration of pharmaceutical 3D printing into real-world compounding workflows. We believe this work may enhance consistency, expand formulation capabilities and ultimately improve how we serve patients and prescribing practitioners."



SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS MILESTONE FOR THE PERSONALIZ3D™ PLATFORM



Typical telehealth platforms may personalize access to care while continuing to dispense standardized or conventionally compounded medicines.

PERSONALIZ3D™ is being designed to personalize the prescribed medicine itself and connect that capability to a digital patient-access channel. PharmaTher believes the combination can create a reinforcing commercial model:

Telehealth can create a digital front door for eligible patients, independent licensed healthcare providers and recurring engagement.

The Center of Excellence can translate patient-specific prescriptions into documented workflows for formulation and fulfillment.

Validated printing recipes, formulation know-how, operating procedures and implementation experience can strengthen the platform's scalability and differentiation.

Additional pharmacy-system placements can expand fulfillment capacity and geographic reach while supporting potential recurring revenue from consumables, software, service, training and validation.

This partnership-driven approach is designed to be capital-efficient and is intended to allow PharmaTher to focus resources on platform development, pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems, formulations, software, implementation tools, and commercialization, while PD Labs retains responsibility for its professional, regulatory, pharmacy, and patient-care obligations.

Initial work will build on PharmaTher's collaboration with Craft Health and its CraftMake™ pharmaceutical 3D-printing platform, while also evaluating additional systems to define the technical and commercial requirements of the broader PERSONALIZ3D™ network.

BUILDING TOWARD A REPEATABLE COMMERCIAL MODEL

PharmaTher intends to use the Center of Excellence as the foundation for providing personalized medicine, including peptides, and for a broader distributed network of pharmacy-based pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems.

Personalized medicine also represents a significant broader market opportunity. Grand View Research estimates that the global personalized-medicine market could grow from approximately US$570 billion in 2024 to approximately US$1.2 trillion by 2033. PharmaTher believes pharmacy-based digital manufacturing could help it participate in this growth across peptides, longevity, metabolic health, pain management and other therapeutic categories in which patient-specific doses, combinations, release profiles or dosage forms may address patient needs.

According to the American Pharmacists Association, approximately 7,500 U.S. pharmacies engage in compounding. PharmaTher views this pharmacy base as a potentially significant long-term market for the PERSONALIZ3D™ network, including national prescription coverage, system placements, and recurring services.

The planned PERSONALIZ3D™ business model is intended to support multiple potential revenue channels, including:

Telehealth platform participation and related technology or support services;

3D-printing system sales or other placement arrangements;

Recurring consumables, software access, maintenance, technical support and training;

Formulation, printing recipe and product development services; and

Product sales, licensing and strategic or commercial partnerships.

"PERSONALIZ3D™ represents a shift from one-size-fits-all medicine to precision, on-demand therapeutics. We believe this is the beginning of a new category in healthcare." - Fabio Chianelli

Learn more about PERSONALIZ3D™ and follow PharmaTher's progress as the Company advances the platform toward commercialization at www.pharmather.com and www.personaliz3d.com.

ABOUT PD LABS

Founded by Ray Solano, RPh, MBA, CCN, a clinical pharmacist for 35 years and certified clinical nutritionist, Prescription Dispensing Laboratories, Inc. (PD Labs) is a Cedar Park, Texas-based specialty compounding pharmacy focused on customized medications and collaboration with prescribing practitioners. PD Labs has more than 26 years of compounding experience and a team that includes pharmacists, doctors of pharmacy and certified compounding technicians.

For more information, visit PDLabsRx.com.

ABOUT PERSONALIZ3D™

PERSONALIZ3D™ is PharmaTher's personalized medicine and peptide platform designed to integrate telehealth, pharmaceutical 3D printing and qualified pharmacy fulfillment. The platform focuses on enabling patient-specific therapies, initially including peptides and other therapeutic categories where individualized doses, combinations, release profiles or dosage forms may address patient needs.

It is structured around two synergistic components: a telehealth-enabled pathway that supports prescription generation by independent licensed healthcare providers, and a pharmacy-based 3D-printing deployment model intended to enable scalable, on-demand production and fulfillment of personalized medicines.

For more information, visit PERSONALIZ3D.com.

ABOUT PHARMATHER

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a life sciences company focused on personalized medicines.

For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "propose," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "will," "may" or "could" occur. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.



Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the implementation, continuation and anticipated benefits of PharmaTher's collaboration with PD Labs; the establishment, development and operation of the PERSONALIZ3D™ Center of Excellence; the anticipated roles and activities of PharmaTher and PD Labs; the use of PD Labs as an initial operating hub and development site; the future fulfillment of prescriptions generated through PERSONALIZ3D™ telehealth programs; and the establishment of standardized pharmacy workflows, printing recipes, quality controls, traceability systems, demonstrations and partner-training programs. Forward-looking information also includes statements regarding: the integration, evaluation, performance, validation and potential deployment of pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems, including CraftMake™ and other technologies; the development of patient-specific formulations, doses, combination formulations, release profiles and dosage forms for medications and peptides; the development and launch of a controlled U.S. telehealth-enabled commercial program; the execution of PharmaTher's three-stage commercialization plan; future pharmacy onboarding and system placements; the creation of a distributed pharmacy fulfillment and 3D-printing network; and the potential expansion of fulfillment capacity and geographic coverage across the United States. Additional forward-looking information includes statements concerning: the ability of PERSONALIZ3D™ to provide more precise or patient-specific medicines; the scalability, differentiation and capital efficiency of the platform; the development of formulation know-how, intellectual property, software, data, operating procedures and implementation tools; the size and future growth of the personalized-medicine market; PharmaTher's ability to participate in opportunities involving peptides, longevity, metabolic health, pain management and other therapeutic categories; and the potential generation of revenue from telehealth services, 3D-printing system sales or placements, consumables, software, maintenance, technical support, training, validation, formulation and product-development services, product sales, licensing and strategic or commercial partnerships. There can be no assurance that the contemplated early commercialization activities will result in commercial products, customers or revenue. The material assumptions underlying the forward-looking information include, among others, that: the collaboration between PharmaTher and PD Labs will be implemented and maintained as contemplated; the parties will have the personnel, expertise, infrastructure and financial resources required to perform their respective obligations; PD Labs will maintain the licences and regulatory standing required for its contemplated activities; pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems, materials, software and related workflows will perform as expected and can be successfully integrated into pharmacy operations; suitable formulations and printing recipes can be developed, reproduced and validated; required technology, equipment, supplies and services will remain available on commercially reasonable terms; PharmaTher will obtain sufficient financing to advance the PERSONALIZ3D™ platform; applicable laws and regulatory interpretations will not change in a materially adverse manner; qualified pharmacies, healthcare providers, technology partners and patients will adopt the platform; and third-party market and industry data are accurate and reasonably predictive of future conditions.



Actual results could differ materially because of numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that: the collaboration with PD Labs may be modified, delayed, suspended or terminated; the Center of Excellence may not become operational as contemplated or within the expected timeframe; the telehealth platform, pharmaceutical 3D-printing systems, formulations, printing recipes or related workflows may not be successfully developed, integrated, validated, scaled or commercialized; the systems may not achieve required standards for reproducibility, consistency, throughput, quality or traceability; PharmaTher may be unable to obtain sufficient financing or may experience development delays or higher-than-anticipated costs; commercial partners, prescribing practitioners, pharmacies or patients may not adopt the PERSONALIZ3D™ platform; and the contemplated activities may not generate revenue or achieve profitability. Additional risks include uncertainties relating to federal and state laws and regulatory requirements governing telehealth, pharmacy compounding, patient-specific prescriptions, bulk drug substances, peptides, pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices, software, professional practice, pharmacy licensure, corporate practice of medicine, fee arrangements, advertising, data privacy and healthcare services; changes in regulatory interpretations, enforcement policies or the availability of substances for compounding; the ability of PD Labs or future pharmacy partners to dispense prescriptions across applicable jurisdictions; dependence on PD Labs, Craft Health and other third-party partners and suppliers; competition; intellectual property protection; product liability; cybersecurity and data protection; supply-chain constraints; market acceptance; and general economic, capital-market and industry conditions. Market and industry data referenced in this release are based on third-party sources believed to be reliable but have not been independently verified by the Company. Market estimates are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. The estimated number of U.S. pharmacies engaged in compounding does not represent the number of pharmacies that are qualified, willing or expected to participate in the PERSONALIZ3D™ network and should not be interpreted as a forecast of customers, system placements or revenue.



Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary note and speaks only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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