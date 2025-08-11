PharmaTher Announces FDA Approval of Ketamine (KETARx(TM))

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of ketamine, is pleased to announce that it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Company's ketamine product, herein referred to as KETARx™, on August 8, 2025, for its indicated uses in surgical pain management. This FDA approval signifies a momentous achievement for PharmaTher and strategically positions the Company to contribute to the psychedelic pharmaceutical revolution by leveraging its commercial and clinical initiatives with ketamine towards mental health, neurological, and pain disorders."Today marks a new chapter for PharmaTher. With FDA approval for ketamine now in hand, we are closer to realizing our goal of becoming a global leader in ketamine-based pharmaceuticals. This historic FDA approval for PharmaTher is a testament to years of dedicated development, signalling a new era of growth. We remain steadfast in our mission to harness the pharmaceutical potential of ketamine for a range of mental health, neurological, and pain disorders."Ketamine stands out among psychedelic and psychedelic-adjacent drugs as the only one included on the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines. The global ketamine market is expected to experience substantial growth, currently valued at $750 million and projected to reach $3.42 billion by 2034, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 16.4%. Furthermore, SPRAVATO® (esketamine), an FDA approved treatment for depression, is tracking a sales run rate of $1.6 billion, with guidance anticipating $3 billion to $3.5 billion by 2027-2028. This promising market outlook underscores the potential of KETARx™ and PharmaTher's strategic position in the industry.The FDA's approval of the Company's ketamine product, KETARx™, provides a strong foundation for expanding the development of ketamine across diverse therapeutic areas within the Company's product pipeline. These areas include mental health conditions like depression, neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and the management of rare or chronic pain, including Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).Since February 2018, ketamine has been regularly listed on the FDA drug shortage list, highlighting a significant need for a consistent, high-quality supply. This issue is cautioned by a compounding risk alert issued by the FDA on October 10, 2023, which detailed potential risks associated with compounded ketamine products used for psychiatric disorders. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, has also emphasized the importance of expanding research and ensuring legal access to psychedelic therapies for veterans. The Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S., currently approves and funds ketamine infusions for retired military personnel afflicted with depression, PTSD, and chronic pain. Furthermore, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary's establishment of the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program signifies the FDA's dedication to expediting access to safe and effective treatments, instilling confidence in potential future regulatory support and accessibility for ketamine.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of Ketamine (KETARx™) for mental health, neurological, and pain disorders. For more information, visitFor more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:To view the source version of this press release, please visit