PharmaJet® Achieves Significant Milestone with 25M Intradermal Injections Delivered for Polio Eradication

The PharmaJet Tropis ® Intradermal (ID) Needle-free Injection System has delivered over 25 million needle-free injections in support of polio eradication.

Intradermal (ID) Needle-free Injection System has delivered over 25 million needle-free injections in support of polio eradication. Tropis has supported polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and Somalia, routine immunization in Nigeria, and is expanding into additional countries.

Tropis delivery of fractional inactivated polio vaccine (fIPV) has improved vaccine coverage, decreased total immunization costs, and increased acceptability.1,2,3,4

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet, a global leader in needle-free injection technology, today announced that their WHO-prequalified Tropis® ID Needle-free Injection System has been used to deliver over 25 million needle-free injections in support of polio eradication. In recognition of World Polio Day 2026, PharmaJet acknowledges the community healthcare workers who tirelessly provide immunization in remote and underserved communities and remains committed to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and accelerating progress towards eradication.

Polio immunization campaigns in Pakistan,1 Somalia,2 and Nigeria3 demonstrated that Tropis is an effective and preferred solution that can help increase campaign coverage by over 18%.1 A published study in Vaccines4 also highlighted that, when compared to the standard of care (full dose with needles), administration with Tropis increased coverage of the second dose of IPV (IPV2) (11.2% higher); decreased total immunization costs up to 47%; and achieved 97% healthcare worker preference. Recently, Tropis has also been adopted for polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan and PharmaJet is expanding into additional countries.

“PharmaJet has supported needle-free polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan since 2018 and we are pleased that, with recent expansion into Afghanistan and Nigeria campaigns, we have reached this important 25 million injections milestone,” said Paul LaBarre, Senior Vice President Global Business Development, PharmaJet. “While our patented needle-free technology has been shown to improve coverage, with high acceptability and cost savings, we are also excited about the new applications our pharmaceutical partners are discovering including a registrational Phase 3 Study for Scancell’s oncology immunotheraphy delivered with our Stratis® Intramuscular System.”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1 Daly, C et al., 2020

2 Nouh, K et al., 2024

3 Biya, O et al., 2022

4 Mohan, D et al., 2025

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance of injectables and patient outcomes with our enabling technology. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ can improve vaccine effectiveness, allow for a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and offer a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. They are both available commercially for global immunization programs. PharmaJet’s most recent innovation is focused on the development of new platforms optimized for self-administration of subcutaneous delivered chronic disease treatments (single-use and reusable platforms). For more information or if you are interested in partnering with PharmaJet visit https://pharmajet.com or contact PharmaJet here. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Nancy Lillie

Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com

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