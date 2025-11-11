PharmaEssentia USA Announces Appointment of Dr. Barry Flannelly as Independent Director

Industry veteran brings deep commercial expertise to support the company’s continued growth and global expansion

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Barry Flannelly, Pharm.D., as Independent Director.

“We are pleased to welcome Barry to our Board of Directors at this exciting time for PharmaEssentia,” said Ko-Chung Lin, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Barry’s deep commercial expertise and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global presence and lay the foundation for future launches and potential indication expansions.”

Dr. Flannelly brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across the biopharma industry, including deep expertise in the myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) space as well as extensive experience in commercial strategy, business development, and global operations. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America, at Incyte Corporation until January 2025.

Prior to Incyte, Dr. Flannelly has held roles of increasing responsibility in medical affairs, strategic planning, and commercial operations at Sanofi S.A., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Abraxis Oncology, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Nektar Therapeutics. During his tenure he has overseen the successful U.S. and global launches of multiple oncology therapies across breast, prostate, lung, and gastric cancers.

Dr. Flannelly earned his Pharm.D. from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, his M.B.A. from the University of Baltimore, and his B.S. in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Protara Therapeutics.

“It’s a privilege to join PharmaEssentia’s Board as the company continues to strengthen its leadership in myeloproliferative neoplasms and other cancers,” said Dr. Flannelly. “Having spent much of my career focused on advancing therapies for patients living with MPNs, I’m eager to contribute my experience to support the company’s continued growth and broader ambitions to deliver meaningful innovation for patients.”

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, located in Burlington, Massachusetts, is a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446). PharmaEssentia Corporation, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

For more information about PharmaEssentia USA, visit the website, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact

Muriel Huang

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

muriel_huang@pharmaessentia.com