PharmaEssentia to Present Early-Stage Pipeline Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, Highlighting Immuno-Oncology Approaches for Solid Tumors

Two posters highlight preclinical data for PEC 2001 and 3001, a myeloid checkpoint inhibitor and an immunocytokine, supporting advancement toward the clinic

Presentations underscore PharmaEssentia's strategy to diversify its pipeline through novel immuno-oncology programs targeting both myeloid and PD-1-directed activation of anti-tumor responses

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia Innovation Research Center (PIRC), a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting, taking place November 4-8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The two presentations feature pre-clinical data from PharmaEssentia’s internal R&D portfolio, which builds on the company’s expertise in PEGylated cytokines, novel checkpoint receptor biology, and cytokine engineering technology to extend its focus beyond myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) into solid tumors.

“These presentations reflect the strength of our discovery engine and our ambition to build a pipeline with MPN as its core and broader opportunities beyond,” said Lih-Ling Lin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at PharmaEssentia. “We look forward to moving our solid tumor pipeline candidates into IND-enabling and Phase 1 studies.”

Poster Presentations

Both posters will be presented during the SITC poster sessions on Friday, November 6.

Title: PEC2001, a differentiated dual LILRB1/LILRB2 antagonist, reprograms myeloid immunity and enhances anti-tumor activity

Poster Number: 411

Presenter: Ali Sepahi, Ph.D., PharmaEssentia

Key Results: PEC2001’s differentiated inhibition mechanism delivered superior selectivity, enhanced anti-tumor immune activation, and strong preclinical efficacy, supporting its potential as a best-in-class myeloid checkpoint inhibitor for solid tumors.

Title: Pre-clinical characterization of PEC3001, a PD-1 targeted IL-2Rα-active IL-2 immunocytokine with potent anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile.

Poster Number: 897

Presenter: John Huck, Ph.D., PharmaEssentia

Key Results: PEC3001 selectively enhances anti-tumor T-cell activity through PD-1-directed targeting and IL-2Rα engagement, while minimizing systemic immune activation, supporting advancement into first-in-human clinical development.

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia Corporation, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan. For more information about PharmaEssentia, visit the website or LinkedIn.

PharmaEssentia Innovation Research Center (PIRC), is a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation. PIRC leads the discovery and preclinical research supporting the early-stage pipeline in the United States. For more information about PIRC, visit their website or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Muriel Huang

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

muriel_huang@pharmaessentia.com

Melia Matthews

Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

melia_matthews@pharmaessentia.com