PharmaEssentia Reaffirms its Commitment to Robust and Reliable Access to Interferon Therapies Amid Global Supply Challenges

In light of the reported global shortage of Pegasys® (peginterferon alfa-2a), PharmaEssentia (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical company, reaffirms its enduring commitment to creating robust and reliable access to critical interferon therapies. Amidst growing global concerns about drug shortages of other therapies, PharmaEssentia's established cGMP manufacturing network and patient-focused approach enable it to help meet the needs of healthcare providers and their patients during this period.





“Our longstanding commitment to operational resilience has positioned us to navigate these challenges effectively,” said Dr. Ko Chung Lin, CEO of PharmaEssentia. “We recognize that dependable medication supply is essential, and we are working closely with our partners around the world to ensure the continuity of these important therapies. We have made substantial investment to ensure that all of our supply chain elements are strong, of the highest quality, and reliable.”

Key Factors Supporting PharmaEssentia’s Reliability:

Robust Supply Chain Infrastructure:

PharmaEssentia has invested in a network designed to maintain strong and steady production and distribution. This approach helps ensure consistent availability, even amidst global shortages and fluctuations of drug supplies.



Comprehensive Support for Patients and Providers:

Beyond robust product availability, PharmaEssentia makes resources available to healthcare professionals and patients globally where permitted. These tools are intended to help with patient education, contributing to better overall care by healthcare professionals for appropriate patients.



Focus on Quality and Operational Rigor:

PharmaEssentia adheres to stringent quality standards to ensure reliable supply of therapies, to meet regulatory and industry benchmarks and to deliver on our commitment to patients and healthcare professionals.

“Our priority, as always, remains ensuring that patients receive their prescribed therapy without delays,” added Dr. Lin. “We appreciate the trust placed in us by healthcare professionals and patients and will continue working diligently to uphold it.”

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia U.S. Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaEssentia. PharmaEssentia (TWSE: 6446), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

Healthcare professionals and patients seeking information about PharmaEssentia can visit, for the U.S., https://us.pharmaessentia.com/ or contact https://us.pharmaessentia.com/contact/. For global, https://hq.pharmaessentia.com/.

For more information about PharmaEssentia USA, visit the website, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Additional Disclosure:

zr pharma& GmbH owns worldwide rights to Pegasys® (peginterferon alfa-2a) exclusive of China and Japan. Pegasys® is a registered trademark of Hoffmann-LaRoche Inc.

