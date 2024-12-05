PharmaEssentia Appoints Joseph R. Horvat as Global Chief Commercial Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaEssentia Corporation (TWSE: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator based in Taiwan leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Joseph R. Horvat as Global Chief Commercial Officer.





With nearly three decades of involvement in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, Joe has compiled a successful track record in business development support and commercialization across all pipeline and product life cycle stages, including early development, pre-launch, launch and in-line. Joe will be responsible for supporting PharmaEssentia headquarters with its allocation of global resources to more efficiently achieve the goals set by the company’s Board of Directors. His leadership will be critical in aligning commercial strategies and ensuring the highest level of performance across the company’s global operations. Joe will report directly to Dr. Ko-Chung Lin, PharmaEssentia Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and he will focus heavily on supporting PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, which will receive the majority of resources and funding for these initiatives.

“As PharmaEssentia continues clinical advancements and growing its pipeline, we are excited to welcome Joe Horvat to our global leadership team and trust his ability to help with our commitment to provide new therapeutic solutions for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms and other hematological diseases that currently have limited treatment options,” said Dr. Lin.

Prior to joining PharmaEssentia, Joe served as General Manager at MorphoSys US Inc., where he built and led a Commercialization leadership team that revitalized the company’s US business, drove results despite heavy competition from new launches and established the company’s product as the standard in its labeled indication. Joe also previously held leadership positions at Oncopeptides, Inc., EMD Serono, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others. Joe graduated from the University of Alberta earning a Bachelor of Science with a specialization in Neuropsychology.

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia (TWSE: 6446), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.

For more information about PharmaEssentia USA, visit the website, LinkedIn or X.

