Pharma Logistics, LLC and Rx Reverse Distributors, Inc. Unite, Setting a New Standard in Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Pharmalogistics--Pharma Logistics, LLC and Rx Reverse Distributors, Inc., two leaders in the pharmaceutical reverse distribution industry, are excited to announce that they have joined forces, combining their expertise, resources, and shared vision to deliver unmatched value to customers. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the industry, offering enhanced service, innovative technology, and a steadfast commitment to compliance.









“This is a transformational moment for both companies,” said David A. Hargraves, CEO of Pharma Logistics. “Together, we are now the leading force in the retail pharmacy industry. We expect our combined strengths to allow us to deliver the best customer service, flawless compliance, and the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Most importantly, we’re raising the bar on what customers can expect from their pharmaceutical reverse distribution partner.”

Brian Clemente, founder of Rx Reverse Distributors, shared his perspective: “This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to expand on what we’ve built at Rx Reverse Distributors. With Pharma Logistics’ scale and industry-leading operational capabilities, our customers will now benefit from the largest facility serving retail pharmacies, an advanced customer portal, twice patented technology and an unparalleled commitment to service excellence. Together, we’re delivering more than ever before.”

This partnership enhances customer offerings through:

Best-in-Class Customer Service: With a combined 48 years of experience in the industry and the largest facility serving retail pharmacies, customers can count on responsive, personalized support at every step.

Advanced Technology and Visibility: Pharma Logistics’ industry-leading customer portal now offers expanded features, providing customers with seamless access to real-time information and complete returns process visibility.

Fastest Turnaround Times: Leveraging combined logistics and processing capabilities, customers will experience unmatched efficiency and rapid returns processing.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” added Hargraves. “Delighting customers and delivering the peace of mind that comes from stringent compliance are our priorities. As we move forward, we’re focused on exceeding customer expectations and creating experiences that go beyond what’s expected.”

In the coming months, Rx Reverse Distributor’s operations will transition to Pharma Logistics’ state-of-the-art facility in Libertyville, Illinois. This advanced facility—now the largest of its kind serving retail pharmacies—will use automated technology to reliably and accurately process customer returns, positioning the business to deliver even greater value to its customers.

As one unified business, Pharma Logistics and Rx Reverse Distributors are committed to providing superior service, anticipating evolving market needs, and leading the industry into the future.

About Pharma Logistics

Pharma Logistics, a leader in the pharmaceutical compliance and reverse distribution industry for nearly 30 years, operates a state-of-the-art facility based in Libertyville, IL. Dedicated to client-focused service, Pharma Logistic’s mission is to ease the burden on and deliver outsized returns to its clients. Its superior service has earned the trust of a broad range of clients across multiple customer segments. Compliance is at the forefront of the Pharma Logistics’ business model, aligning with the broader industry goal of enhancing healthcare affordability and ensuring the compliant handling of pharmaceuticals.

About Rx Reverse Distributors

Since its founding in 2005, Rx Reverse Distributors has served the pharmaceutical industry with unwavering dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and regulatory compliance. Joining forces with Pharma Logistics builds on that foundation, offering retail pharmacies nationwide a superior service experience.

Contacts



To learn more about Pharma Logistics, call 888.729.7427 or visit www.pharmalogistics.com.