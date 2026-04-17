Pete Pharma and Fagron Enter Strategic Distribution Partnership to Expand Access to Pharmaceutical 3D Printing Across North America

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete Pharma, a pharmaceutical innovation and IP development company focused on modernizing dosage forms through advanced 3D pharmaceutical printing, delivery systems, and scalable manufacturing platforms, today announced a strategic distribution and commercialization partnership with Fagron, Inc., a global leader in pharmaceutical compounding and personalized medicine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fagron has been appointed as an exclusive reseller of Pete Pharma’s 3D printing platform across the United States and Canada. The partnership will focus on expanding access to automated solid dosage form manufacturing for both 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies.

The collaboration brings together the FABRx and Pete Pharma 3D pharmaceutical printing platform, including the M3DIMAKER hardware, software infrastructure, and delivery systems, with Fagron’s extensive commercial reach and established relationships across the compounding industry.

The goal of the partnership is to accelerate adoption of next-generation pharmaceutical manufacturing within pharmacy, enabling providers to expand into differentiated dosage forms such as immediate-release tablets, extended-release formulations, oral films, troches, water-dissolvable tablets, chewables, and suppositories — all within a structured and compliant commercial framework.

“This partnership represents a significant step in scaling access to pharmaceutical 3D printing technology,” said Marc Joiner, Co-Founder of Pete Pharma. “Fagron has built a strong global presence within the compounding industry. By aligning our platform with their commercial infrastructure, we are creating a clear pathway for pharmacies to adopt advanced manufacturing capabilities and expand their product offerings.”

“This collaboration allows us to bring next-generation pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions to our customers in a structured and scalable way,” said Andrew Allan, Vice President, Sales at Fagron. “Pete Pharma’s platform represents a meaningful advancement in how compounded medications can be developed and delivered. We are excited to support the expansion of this technology across our network," said Amy Jones, Business Leader at Fagron.

The agreement reflects a shared vision between Pete Pharma and Fagron to modernize compounding through innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable infrastructure. By combining commercial reach with advanced manufacturing technology, the two organizations aim to enable pharmacies to improve efficiency, increase throughput, and deliver more differentiated therapies to patients.

About Pete Pharma

Pete Pharma is a pharmaceutical innovation company focused on modernizing compounding through advanced delivery systems, 3D pharmaceutical printing, scalable manufacturing platforms, and strategic partnerships. The company works with pharmacy partners, GPOs, and industry stakeholders through licensing and commercialization models designed to bring differentiated pharmaceutical products and technologies to market.

About Fagron

Fagron is a global pharmaceutical company specializing in personalized medicine and compounding solutions. The company provides pharmacists and healthcare professionals with high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients, innovative compounding solutions, and technical support, enabling the preparation of customized medications for patients worldwide.

Marc Joiner

marcj@petepharma.com

(602) 295-7745