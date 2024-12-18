Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 251.37 Bn by 2034

According to the latest research by Nova One Advisor, the global personalized cell therapy market size is calculated at 30.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to Hit USD 251.37 billion by 2034 with a remarkable CAGR of 23.53% from 2024 to 2034.

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Key Takeaways

• The North America personalized cell therapy market size reached USD 11.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain around USD 100.02 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.64% between 2024 and 2034.

• North America dominated the personalized cell therapy market in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market during the projected period.

• By technique, the platelet transfusions segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By technique, the bone marrow transplantation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By therapeutic area, the cardiovascular diseases segment led the market in 2024.

• By therapeutic area, the neurological disorders segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The rising development of novel advanced therapies, increasing demand for targeted therapies, increasing prevalence of genetic diseases and cancers and rising advancements in cell and gene therapy combined with growing investment by market key players are expected to drive the growth of the personalized cell therapy market.

Personalized cell therapy market includes medical treatments that use a patient’s own cells to treat diseases such as cancer and other genetic diseases. In cell therapy treatments, cells are genetically modified outside the body and removed from a patient to produce substances that replace, restore and boost impaired immune system functions. To fight disease, the modified cells are infused back into the patient. The global market includes research on cell therapies tailored for individual patients based on their medical conditions and genetic profiles.

The increasing economic burden due to neurological diseases, increasing cases of cancer and chronic diseases, increasing number of clinical trials, higher strategic alliances and increasing need for precision treatment are further anticipated to drive the personalized cell therapy market. For instance, in June 2024, NHS launched Nationawide personalized cancer vaccine trial program in England. The aim behind this launch was to gain access to personalized cancer vaccine trials via the new “matchmaking” service for drug and patient developers.

Report Scope of Personalized Cell Therapy Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 37.53 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 251.37 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 23.53% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Segments Covered Technique, Therapeutic Area, and Regions Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Lupin, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, AstraZeneca, GSK Plc., Pfizer Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Alvogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, MeiraGTx Limited, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Others.

U.S. Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size & Trends

The U.S. personalized cell therapy market size is evaluated at USD 10.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 87.95 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.74% from 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the personalized cell therapy market in 2023. North America is a home to various top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the globe. These businesses possess the know and mean-how to market and create advanced cell treatments. In the region, there are regulatory structures such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S., that make it easy to market and approve individualized cell treatments. Strong regulatory processes ensure the effectiveness and security of novel therapies. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the region.

U.S. Personalized Cell Therapy Market

The increasingly highly developed healthcare service that is supported by a huge infrastructure that allows state-of-the-art medical research and treatment practices. Both the commercial and public sectors contribute a significant amount to research and development activities. Researchers and investigators have developed a novel personalized T-cell therapy approach to cancer cells of patients. For instance, in May 2022, the approval for a personalized cellular therapy was expanded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The enhanced approval was granted to Novartis for the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy Kymriah® and make it the third indication for the nation’s first personalized cellular therapy for cancer. It remains the only CAR-T cell therapy approved for both pediatric and adult patients.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The region’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are increasing rapidly. The growth of these industries is being supported by private and public funding, which has accelerated the capacity for producing and creating personalized cell treatments. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer is rising. This raises the demand for potent and novel therapeutics, including personalized cell therapies that offer specialized processes to treat diseases. China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major countries in the region.

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Segment Insights

By Technique Types

The platelet transfusions segment dominated the personalized cell therapy market in 2024. Platelet transfusions are essential in treating a number of diseases, such as surgery, trauma and cancer. Due to their extensive use, the healthcare industry will always need platelet transfusions. In order to control the negative effects of the medication, platelet transfusions are often essential for many cancer patients. The increased demand that cancer patients have is a most important factor in the supremacy of platelets.

The bone marrow transplantation segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The increase in hematologic diseases, such as multiple leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, is accelerating the need for bone marrow transplants. The rising technological advancements in bone marrow transplantation are increasing the success rates and treatment’s application. These developments include enhancement in matching recipient and donor compatibility and reductions in transplant-related problems. For instance, in March 2022, a new Division of Transplant and Cellular Therapy (TCT) was launched by Loma Linda University Cancer Center to offer novel treatment possibilities and enhance blood and marrow transplantation and make these options accessible to patients in the region.

By Therapeutic Area Types

The cardiovascular diseases segment held the largest market share in 2024. The cardiovascular diseases are among the major causes of death and morbidity in the world. Due to the increased frequency of cardiovascular diseases, personalized cell therapy is one of the novel medicines that are in higher demand. The treatments, which have demonstrated potential in enhancing cardiac function and restoring damaged cardiac tissue, encompass regenerative medicine techniques and stem cell therapies.

The research on the effectiveness of personalized cell treatments for cardiovascular diseases is focused on a notable number of clinical studies and trials. For instance, in October 2023, iCARE4CVD, an international public-private research consortium launched the initiative from the early risk of cardiovascular disease. The aim behind this launch was to personalize the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Company Insights

Some of the major players operating in the market for personalized cell therapy such as AbbVie Inc., Cipla Inc., Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Alvogen, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others. These companies are licensing agreements and focusing on collaborations and partnerships to sustain their presence in the competitive market environment. To gain first mover benefit in the specific applications, companies with strong resources are pushing for product approvals.

• In January 2024, an early clinical-stage biotechnology company, AbbVie announced two license agreements and exclusive to develop multiple in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates in oncology using Umoja's proprietary VivoVecTM platform. The first agreement offered AbbVie a better option to license Umoja's CD19 directed in-situ generated CAR-T cell therapy candidates.

• In January 2024, Cipla Limited incorporated the joint ventures in collaboration with Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited. The aim behind this launch was to commercialize and develop nover cell therapy products for major unmet medical requirements in the EU regions, Japan and Unites States.

Some of the prominent players in the personalized cell therapy market include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Cipla Inc.

• Lupin

• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

• AstraZeneca

• GSK Plc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

• Alvogen

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Amgen Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Amicus Therapeutics, Inc

• MeiraGTx Limited

• Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the personalized cell therapy market

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Recent Developments

• In October 2024, Aurion Biotech declared that the first patient in its phase 1/2 trial of AURN001, an experimental cell therapy intended to treat corneal edema resulting from corneal endothelial dysfunction, has received a dose. A press statement from the firm states that AURN001 is a blend of Y-27632, a Rho kinase inhibitor, and neltependocel, which are allogenic human corneal endothelial cells.

• In June 2024, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Lonza announced a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating the production of Vertex's range of fully differentiated insulin-producing islet cell therapies for individuals with type 1 diabetes. The current focus of this collaboration is on the VX-264 and VX-880 programs, which are presently undergoing clinical trials.

• In June 2024, UC San Diego Health launched personalized immunotherapy treatment for metastatic melanoma. The personalized cellular therapy derived from tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) was the first solid tumor therapy on the market.

• In May 2024, Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, announced that it has entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

• In March 2024, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and TCR² Therapeutics Inc. announced entry into a definitive agreement under which Adaptimmune will combine with TCR² in an all-stock transaction to create a preeminent cell therapy company focused on treating solid tumors. The combination provides extensive benefits for clinical development and product delivery supported by complementary technology platforms.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Technique

• Platelet Transfusions

• Bone Marrow Transplantation

• Packed Red Cell Transfusions

• Organ Transplantation

By Therapeutic Area

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Inflammatory Diseases

• Diabetes

• Cancer

By Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

