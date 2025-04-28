Personalis’ NeXT Personal® Detects 100% of Colorectal Cancer Relapses Ahead of Imaging in VICTORI Cancer Study

100% of resectable Stage I-IV colorectal cancer relapses were detected ahead of imaging, with 87% of those relapses having been detected in the first eight weeks following surgery

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, today announced new interim analysis results of the VICTORI study showing strong performance of its ultra-sensitive NeXT Personal assay in detecting early signs of residual or recurrent colorectal cancer (CRC).

The study, led by Dr. Jonathan Loree’s team at BC Cancer in Vancouver, Canada, utilized NeXT Personal to look for small traces of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in blood samples from a cohort of 71 patients with resectable Stage I-IV CRC. The data was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois by Emma Titmuss at BC Cancer, in an oral presentation titled Detection of post-surgical minimal residual disease (MRD) in colorectal cancer; preliminary results from the VICTORI study.

“After surgery, ctDNA-based liquid biopsies may help identify patients who would benefit most from additional treatment,” said Jonathan Loree, MD, MS, a medical oncologist at BC Cancer and the senior investigator of the study. “Alternatively, this may help patients with good prognosis avoid toxicities from unnecessary chemotherapy. By monitoring patients for recurrences, liquid biopsies can continue to support clinical care and allow more patients to undergo second curative intent surgeries to remove early recurrences.”

Key findings presented from the interim analysis for VICTORI:

100% of patients who have recurred were detected as ctDNA positive by NeXT Personal prior to detection on imaging.

100% of patients who have been ctDNA negative throughout the study remain disease-free.

87% of clinical recurrences were detectable within the early “landmark window” 2 to 8 weeks after surgery, with 85% detectable by 4 weeks.

64% of detections within the landmark window were in the ultrasensitive range (under 100 ppm).

100% of distant metastatic recurrences were detected prior to imaging, including lung metastasis, an area which has traditionally been more challenging to detect by ctDNA testing.

70% of the first ctDNA detections were in the ultrasensitive range, with a median of 24.4PPM and as low as 2.45 PPM.

Median patient follow-up at the time of the interim analysis was 15.75 months, with the patients continuing to be followed clinically.

“The initial results from our study show the importance of using a highly sensitive MRD assay like NeXT Personal in colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Loree.

“We are encouraged by the preliminary results from the VICTORI study, which show the ability of our ultrasensitive ctDNA assay NeXT Personal to detect residual and recurrent colorectal cancer at high rates in the early landmark window after surgery,” said Dr. Richard Chen, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, R&D at Personalis. “We continue to expand this prospective study as we strive towards helping patients with colorectal cancer detect and treat recurrence earlier.”

