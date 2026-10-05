Persephone Biosciences to Provide 50,000 Free Doses of Groundbreaking Infant and Toddler Synbiotics

Persephone's Synbiotic Range for Infants and Toddliers Persephone's Bloom and Thrive Synbiotics

90% of U.S. infants lack key beneficial microbes necessary for optimal development

Deficient microbiomes associated with non-vaginal births, formula feeding and chronic antibiotic use have been linked to asthma, eczema, food allergies and more

Announcement was made at American Association of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition (AAP 2026)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persephone Biosciences , a pioneering biotech company focused on unlocking the potential of the microbiome to impact human health, today announced the expansion of its successful Healthcare Practitioner Starter Program and the provision of 50,000 free doses of its infant and toddler synbiotics to U.S. families through participating pediatricians. The company made today’s announcement at the American Association of Pediatrics National Conference and Exhibition, being held in San Diego, October 2-6, 2026.

The company’s Healthcare Practitioner Sampling Program, launched earlier this year, is already active across more than 500 pediatric sites spanning 34 U.S. states. Persephone now plans to expand the program to several thousand by the end of 2027, as part of an effort to establish a nationwide network of pediatric partners. Through this program, it will give away over 50,000 free doses of its infant and toddler synbiotics to interested families via participating pediatricians. Persephone’s Healthcare Practitioner Starter Program is designed to support microbiome education and pediatricians' recommendations of Persephone's synbiotics by providing families with a seven-day starter supply to drive awareness, product trial, and adoption.

“By partnering with pediatricians - who typically see infants frequently during their first year - we are meeting parents at the most critical moments in their child’s early development,” said Stephanie Culler, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Persephone Biosciences. “Modern factors such as reduced breastfeeding rates, increased cesarean deliveries, and early antibiotic exposure have contributed to widespread microbiome deficiencies in children, which have been associated with rising rates of allergies, asthma, and eczema. Our synbiotics are designed to help restore balance, and our Healthcare Practitioner Sampling Program enables us to reach families that look to their pediatrician for guidance on their baby’s gut health. We are delighted to be providing 50,000 free samples to families in 2027, and thrilled by our program’s early success. We see these efforts as the fastest way for us to help as many new families as possible.”

In August, Persephone published positive topline results from its ARTEMIS trial in Pediatric Research, the third peer-reviewed publication emanating from Persephone's infant and toddler synbiotic program, which comprised the My Baby Biome and ARTEMIS clinical studies. The Company’s previous clinical findings were published in Cell Host & Microbe and Communications Biology. Together, the My Baby Biome and ARTEMIS studies represent one of the most extensively published clinical research programs evaluating infant synbiotics, and the developing infant microbiome, in the United States.

“Supporting the development of a healthy microbiome early in life has the potential to meaningfully influence a child’s immune system and long-term health trajectory,” said Dr. Tanya Altmann, Chief Pediatric Advisor and Chair of the Medical Advisory Board, Persephone Biosciences. “The Healthcare Practitioner Sampling Program makes it easy for families to begin this process with guidance from their pediatrician, offering a practical and accessible way to introduce clinically informed microbiome support.”

Persephone’s synbiotics combine targeted probiotics - beneficial live bacteria - with specialized prebiotics that nourish them, supporting the development of a healthy gut microbiome during a critical window of early life. The product was developed following research indicating that approximately 90% of infants lack key beneficial microbes necessary for optimal development.

Persephone Biosciences welcomes inquiries relating to its Healthcare Practitioner Sampling Program from pediatricians, related practitioners, midwives, lactation support professionals, as well as managers and facilitators of prenatal and postpartum programs. Interested parties can inquire via a web form on Persephone Biosciences’ website. Alternatively, potential partners can email medical@persephonebiome.com.

About Persephone Biosciences

Persephone is a pioneering biotech company reimagining infant and patient health using rigorous clinical research to unlock the potential of the gut microbiome to prevent and treat disease. Persephone is backed by notable investors including Y Combinator, Fifty Years, Susa Ventures, American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge Fund, Pioneer Fund, First Bight Ventures, Propel Bio Partners, Ocampo Capital, Mesa Verde Partners and Capita3. Our My Baby Biome study uncovered the widespread gaps in modern infant gut health. Learn more at www.persephone.bio .

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

laurence@newstreetir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c433302-9401-4f4d-8c0b-868f912599a2