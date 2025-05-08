Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach $9.05 Billion by 2032, Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.98 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.91 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032.
Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Key Takeaways
• According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow from USD 9.98 Bn in 2025 to USD 14.91 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.
• By product type, peritoneal dialysis solutions segment is anticipated to account for a revenue of about USD 4.25 Bn in 2025.
• Based on application, automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment is expected to account for more than half of the global peritoneal dialysis market share in 2025.
• By end user, hospitals segment will likely account for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2025.
• North America is expected to dominate the global industry, generating revenues worth USD 3.76 Bn in 2025. This can be attributed to rising incidence of ESKD, strong presence of key peritoneal dialysis product manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement policies.
• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest peritoneal dialysis market analysis, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India and China, is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period.
Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2025
|
$9.98 billion
|
Estimated Value by 2032
|
$14.91 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%
|
Historical Data
|
2020 To 2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 To 2032
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product Types, By Applications, By End User
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Restraints & Challenges
|
• High costs associated with peritoneal dialysis equipment and solutions
• Risk of infections and complications related to catheter use
|
Growth Drivers
|
• Increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD)
• Growing adoption of home-based dialysis treatments
Get Up to 25% Discount on the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report:
Make Smarter Decisions – Buy the US Tariff Impact Analysis Report:
Detailed
Segmentation- By Product Types By Applications By End User By
Articles: Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment
Market is
estimated to be valued at USD 22.53 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD
32.14 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from
2025 to 2032. Global diabetic kidney disease
market is
estimated to be valued at USD 3.18 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.48
Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2025
to 2032. Global kidney transplant market is estimated to be valued at USD
9.96 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2032,
exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2032. Global kidney cancer drugs market is estimated to be valued at USD
7.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.07 billion by 2032,
exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2032. About Us: Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics,
audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From
shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research,
analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge
syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to
move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and
have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries
spread out in 32+ countries. Contact Us: Mr. Shah Phone: US: + 12524771362
UK: +442039578553
AUS:
+61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Rising Prevalence of CKD Propelling Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth
Coherent Market Insights’ latest peritoneal dialysis market report highlights key factors driving the industry’s growth. One such driver is the increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
There is an alarming rise in the cases of chronic kidney disease, especially in its final stage (ESKD). This surge is creating a huge demand for renal replacement therapies like peritoneal dialysis, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.
The National Kidney Foundation reports that over 2 million people globally are being treated for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). As the number of ESKD or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) cases continues to rise, so will the demand for peritoneal dialysis solutions.
Peritoneal dialysis is an ideal treatment option for patients with kidney failure. It offers several benefits, including the possibility of home-based treatment and reduced need for frequent hospital visits. These advantages are particularly appealing in regions with limited access to healthcare facilities.
Risk of Infections and High Equipment Cost Limited Growth
The future peritoneal dialysis market outlook appears optimistic, driven by rising incidence of ESRD and increasing need for renal replacement therapies. However, risk of infections like peritonitis and high cost of peritoneal dialysis systems might limit the peritoneal dialysis market growth to some extent.
Peritoneal dialysis-related peritonitis remains a common and serious challenge to the long-term success of peritoneal dialysis. Concerns over its incidence may deter patients and healthcare professionals from opting for this treatment, thereby impacting the overall peritoneal dialysis market demand.
Cost-effectiveness and Government Initiatives Creating Growth Avenues
Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is emerging as an attractive renal replacement therapy option, especially in low- and middle-income countries. This is mainly due to its cost-effectiveness compared to hemodialysis (HD), as well as the flexibility it offers for at-home treatment.
Government policies and reimbursement schemes, such as the Medicare ESRD program in the United States and Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program in India, are significantly improving access to peritoneal dialysis. Presence of such programs will continue to create growth opportunities for peritoneal dialysis companies.
Emerging Peritoneal Dialysis Market Trends
There is a growing preference for home-based dialysis, especially in developed nations like the United States and the United Kingdom. This is expected to drive demand for peritoneal dialysis as it offers patients more independence and flexibility compared to in-center hemodialysis.
The trend toward home-based dialysis and expansion of telemedicine & remote monitoring technologies represents a transformative shift in renal care. This is expected to persist and will play a key role in fostering growth of the peritoneal dialysis market.
Home-based dialysis, such as peritoneal dialysis, provides numerous advantages. These include enhanced patient convenience, improved quality of life, and a reduced burden on healthcare facilities.
Ongoing innovations in peritoneal dialysis equipment are also contributing to the industry’s expansion. Companies are constantly developing automated peritoneal dialysis machines to enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.
Many industry players are focusing on creating wearable or compact peritoneal dialysis systems for better mobility. Such innovations are expected to positively impact the overall peritoneal dialysis market value in the coming years.
Current Events and Their Impact on the Peritoneal Dialysis Market
Event
Description and Impact
Increasing Geriatric Population
Technological Advancements in PD Machines
Favorable Reimbursement Policies
Analyst’s View
“The future of peritoneal dialysis market looks bright and promising, considering the increasing prevalence of ESKD, growing preference for home-based dialysis, and advancements in peritoneal dialysis systems,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava. “On the other hand, risk of peritonitis and high cost of automated peritoneal dialysis machines will likely limit market growth to some extent.”
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in Peritoneal Dialysis market report:
- Baxter International Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Dialife SA
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Renal Solutions, Inc.
- Nipro Corporation
- Cook Medical
- Gambro (part of Fresenius)
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Baxter Healthcare Corporation
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- SWS Hemodialysis Care, Inc.
Key Developments
In February 2025, a new MIC development center was opened by Nipro for dialysis technologies in Malmo, Sweden. The new facility will be used to develop state-of-the-art dialysis technologies.
In August 2024, Baxter International Inc. signed a definitive agreement to divest its Vantive Kidney Care Business to Carlyle for USD 3.8 Bn.
Detailed Segmentation-
By Product Types
By Applications
By End User
By Region:
Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.53 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 32.14 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 to 2032.
Global diabetic kidney disease market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.18 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.48 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2025 to 2032.
Global kidney transplant market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.96 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.65 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2032.
Global kidney cancer drugs market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.07 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2032.
