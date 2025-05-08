Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach $9.05 Billion by 2032, Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.98 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.91 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7550

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Key Takeaways

• According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow from USD 9.98 Bn in 2025 to USD 14.91 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

• By product type, peritoneal dialysis solutions segment is anticipated to account for a revenue of about USD 4.25 Bn in 2025.

• Based on application, automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment is expected to account for more than half of the global peritoneal dialysis market share in 2025.

• By end user, hospitals segment will likely account for nearly one-third of the global market share in 2025.

• North America is expected to dominate the global industry, generating revenues worth USD 3.76 Bn in 2025. This can be attributed to rising incidence of ESKD, strong presence of key peritoneal dialysis product manufacturers, and favorable reimbursement policies.

• As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest peritoneal dialysis market analysis, Asia Pacific, spearheaded by India and China, is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the assessment period.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $9.98 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $14.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Types, By Applications, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges • High costs associated with peritoneal dialysis equipment and solutions • Risk of infections and complications related to catheter use Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) • Growing adoption of home-based dialysis treatments