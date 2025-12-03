SUBSCRIBE
Pelthos Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced that Pelthos’ CEO Scott Plesha will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (the “Conference”) on December 4, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at The Lotte New York Palace located at 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling an in-person one-on-one meeting with Mr. Plesha should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

For those unable to attend the Conference in person, a live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://pelthos.com and can also be found at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1745427&tp_key=593c737d0a approximately two hours after the fireside chat.

About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company’s lead product ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
pelthos@kwmcommunications.com
(914) 315-6072


