Pelthos Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced that Pelthos’ CEO Scott Plesha will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (the “Conference”) on December 4, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at The Lotte New York Palace located at 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling an in-person one-on-one meeting with Mr. Plesha should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

For those unable to attend the Conference in person, a live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://pelthos.com and can also be found at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1745427&tp_key=593c737d0a approximately two hours after the fireside chat.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative, safe, and efficacious therapeutic products to help patients with unmet treatment burdens. The company’s lead product ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024. More information is available at www.pelthos.com. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

