Parse Biosciences Partners with OMAPiX to Expand Access to Single Cell Sequencing

Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, is pleased to announce that OMAPiX has been certified as the latest member of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program. With this partnership, OMAPiX joins a distinguished network of service labs offering Parse's scalable single cell technology to researchers worldwide.





Launched earlier this year, Parse’s CSP Program was designed to connect researchers with trusted service providers for outsourcing single cell projects, from smaller exploratory studies to high-throughput, routine analyses. The program ensures that providers meet rigorous standards, delivering high-quality, scalable solutions to advance scientific discovery.

“We are thrilled to join Parse Biosciences’ esteemed network of certified service providers,” said Dr. Nachiket Kashikar, CEO and co-founder of OMAPiX. “Adding Parse’s single cell technology to our offerings allows us to meet the growing demand for scalable, cost-effective solutions.”

“The launch of our Certified Service Provider Program marked a pivotal step in making single cell sequencing more accessible to the research community,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “With OMAPiX now part of the network, researchers gain another trusted partner to access scalable, high-quality single cell sequencing technology for their diverse projects.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company dedicated to accelerating advancements in human health and scientific research. By empowering researchers to conduct single cell sequencing with unparalleled scale and simplicity, Parse’s innovative solutions are driving breakthroughs in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, and more.

Built upon transformative technology developed at the University of Washington, Parse Biosciences has raised over $100 million and is used by over 2,000 labs worldwide. Its expanding product portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker for advanced data analysis.

Headquartered in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently inaugurated a 34,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art laboratories to support its mission of advancing global research.

