Parse Biosciences Launches 5 Million Cell Evercode WT Penta Kit for Single Cell Sequencing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leader in high-throughput single cell sequencing, today announced the launch of Evercode™ WT Penta and Penta 384, the first single cell RNA sequencing kits to profile 5 million cells and 384 samples in a single run. Evercode Penta and Penta 384 will begin shipping to customers the week of March 17.





Scaling up single cell experiments—processing millions of cells instead of thousands—has revolutionized the way researchers study development, disease, and cellular heterogeneity. In 2021, Parse set a new benchmark for scalability of single cell experiments with the release of Evercode™ WT Mega, the industry’s highest throughput kit, enabling researchers to push the boundaries of their experimental designs.

With the release of Evercode WT Penta, Parse continues to redefine the limits of single cell research. Penta is the only technology offering fixation and truly unbiased discovery of novel gene expression profiles for five million cells in one run. With its scale, Penta can help researchers identify rare cell types, scale up drug screens, and add more time points or distinct biological samples to their studies and atlasing projects.

“With Evercode Penta, we’re excited to give researchers the power to expand their single cell sequencing studies like never before,” said Charlie Roco, PhD, CTO and Co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “Whether for focused experiments or for large-scale, AI-driven experiments done using Penta or our GigaLab Service, our comprehensive portfolio of solutions ensures that researchers have access to the right tools.”

Parse’s latest innovations also include Mouse BCR and Transgenic Mouse BCR, designed to support antibody discovery and immunology research. Learn more about Evercode Penta at AGBT in Marco Island (February 23-26) or join Parse’s upcoming webinar on March 18.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $100 million in capital and is now used by 2,500 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and an interactive data analysis solution, Trailmaker.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

