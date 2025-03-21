Parse Biosciences Expands Global Reach with the South Australian Genomics Centre as Certified Service Provider

The SAGC joins Parse’s network to meet rising demand for high-quality single cell solutions in Australia

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, the leader in scalable and accessible single cell sequencing, is pleased to welcome the South Australian Genomics Centre (SAGC) as the newest member of its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program. As a certified provider, the SAGC expands access to Parse’s pioneering single cell technology, equipping researchers across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region with the tools and expertise to accelerate discovery at scale.





Introduced in 2024, Parse’s CSP Program was created to connect researchers with trusted service providers for outsourcing single cell projects, ranging from small-scale exploratory studies to high-throughput, routine analyses. By maintaining rigorous standards, the program ensures providers deliver high-quality, scalable solutions that drive scientific discovery forward.

“We are thrilled to be the first Genomics Centre in Australasia to partner with Parse Biosciences as a Certified Service Provider. Their single cell technology has quickly gained traction amongst the Australian research community due to its scalability, sample fixation and cost-effectiveness,” said Dr. Sen Wang, SAGC Centre Manager.

“Expanding our Certified Service Provider Program is key to ensuring researchers have reliable access to high-quality single cell sequencing solutions,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “With the SAGC joining the program, scientists now have another trusted partner equipped to support projects of all sizes with the scalability and precision they need to drive discovery.”

About the South Australian Genomics Centre (SAGC)

The SAGC is located in Adelaide, South Australia with labs in both the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) and Flinders University. The SAGC is NATA accredited and offers a wide range of genomics and bioinformatics services (e.g., RNA, WGS, WES, epigenomics, metagenomics, single cell and spatial). The SAGC supports all areas of genomics (animal, plant, environmental, microbial, and human) and clients from academia, healthcare and industry.

For more information, please visit https://sa-genomics.com.au/

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company dedicated to accelerating advancements in human health and scientific research. By empowering researchers to conduct single cell sequencing with unparalleled scale and simplicity, Parse’s innovative solutions are driving breakthroughs in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, and more.

Built upon transformative technology developed at the University of Washington, Parse Biosciences has raised over $100 million and is used by over 2,500 labs worldwide. Its expanding product portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Select, and Trailmaker for advanced data analysis.

Headquartered in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently inaugurated a 34,000-square-foot facility featuring state-of-the-art laboratories to support its mission of advancing global research.

