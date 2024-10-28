Paragonix Technologies Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System

Leading organ preservation company receives FDA clearance for the revolutionary transportable perfusion device to optimize standard of care in kidney preservation





WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its donor kidney preservation system, KidneyVault. The KidneyVault System is Paragonix’s first perfusion device, integrating its streamlined digital monitoring capabilities with portable hypothermic perfusion technology to protect donor kidneys during transport and expand the donor pool. This novel combination of advanced technologies, the first of its kind in kidney transplant, further reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to improve and redefine the standard of care in transplant medicine. The additional FDA clearance makes Paragonix the only company with U.S. regulatory clearances for all five solid organs used in transplant procedures.

“The process of kidney preservation and transportation is both challenging and delicate,” said Dr. Jake Miles, Medical Director of Paragonix Technologies. “While existing perfusion devices are clinically effective, they are complex to operate and challenging to transport. A novel portable perfusion device that allows for continuous monitoring and perfusion of donor kidneys during preservation has the potential to elevate the standard of care and reduce uncertainty in the preservation process, ultimately providing more hope for patients on the waitlist.”

Currently there are more than 106,000 patients on the national transplant waitlist in the United States, 86% of those patients are waiting for a kidney. Hypothermic machine perfusion, which uses a machine to continuously pump a specialized solution through an organ to help preserve it for transplantation, has shown significant benefits for kidney transplantation. However, until now, there hasn’t been a portable, user-friendly perfusion device to optimize the current standard of care in kidney preservation. The KidneyVault System was specifically developed to address this critical need by offering a state-of-the-art preservation device that integrates proven perfusion techniques with advanced digital monitoring and transport capabilities, simplifying the process from donation to recipient and ensuring donor organs arrive in optimal condition.

“With the alarming number of patients waiting for donor kidneys, it is crucial that the available organs are transported safely and arrive in optimal condition for transplantation,” said Lisa Anderson, PhD, President of Paragonix. “The FDA clearance of the KidneyVault System is a significant milestone in equipping transplant teams with leading technologies to improve organ transplantation outcomes and move closer to addressing the urgent need for donor kidneys.”

For more information about Paragonix Advanced Organ Preservation devices, please visit www.paragonix.com.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation. Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @ParagonixSherpa

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Like Us on Facebook: Paragonix Technologies

Contacts



Media Contact: Adam Lafreniere, Vice President, Marketing

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com